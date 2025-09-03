International
Xi Jinping Hosts Dinner in Honor of WW II Victory Day
Xi Jinping Hosts Dinner in Honor of WW II Victory Day
Xi Jinping Hosts Dinner in Honor of WW II Victory Day
Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts a commemorative gala dinner at the Great Hall of the People, following the 80th anniversary Victory Parade marking the end of WW2.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Beijing, where Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts a commemorative gala dinner at the Great Hall of the People, following the 80th anniversary Victory Parade marking the end of WW2.The event, titled 'Remember History, Honor Martyrs, Cherish Peace, and Forge Ahead', highlights China’s role in the Eastern theatre of the global war.Guests include world leaders, party officials, war veterans, and people recognised for merit and service.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
xi jinping, china, dinner, wwii parade
Xi Jinping Hosts Dinner in Honor of WW II Victory Day

September 3, 2025
On September 3, the world marks the 80th anniversary since the end of the WW II.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Beijing, where Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts a commemorative gala dinner at the Great Hall of the People, following the 80th anniversary Victory Parade marking the end of WW2.
The event, titled 'Remember History, Honor Martyrs, Cherish Peace, and Forge Ahead', highlights China’s role in the Eastern theatre of the global war.
Guests include world leaders, party officials, war veterans, and people recognised for merit and service.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!
