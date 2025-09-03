https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/xi-jinping-hosts-dinner-in-honor-of-ww-ii-victory-day-1122718095.html

Xi Jinping Hosts Dinner in Honor of WW II Victory Day

Xi Jinping Hosts Dinner in Honor of WW II Victory Day

Sputnik International

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts a commemorative gala dinner at the Great Hall of the People, following the 80th anniversary Victory Parade marking the end of WW2.

2025-09-03T12:32+0000

2025-09-03T12:32+0000

2025-09-03T12:32+0000

world

xi jinping

china

wwii victory day

dinner

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/03/1122715351_0:0:2705:1521_1920x0_80_0_0_c3710a8d35913abfcc56f21622dc2511.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Beijing, where Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts a commemorative gala dinner at the Great Hall of the People, following the 80th anniversary Victory Parade marking the end of WW2.The event, titled 'Remember History, Honor Martyrs, Cherish Peace, and Forge Ahead', highlights China’s role in the Eastern theatre of the global war.Guests include world leaders, party officials, war veterans, and people recognised for merit and service.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more!

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Xi Jinping hosts dinner in honor of WW II Victory Day Sputnik International Xi Jinping hosts dinner in honor of WW II Victory Day 2025-09-03T12:32+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

xi jinping, china, dinner, wwii parade