MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gave instructions to hide Germany's involvement in the Taurus missile deliveries to Ukraine as much as... 04.09.2025

Last week, the German cabinet passed a draft bill to introduce voluntary military service, which may pave the way for mandatory conscription if extra troops are required. Merz said Germany needed to enhance its military capabilities in light of an alleged threat posed by Russia. "The Chancellor, admittedly, takes into account the risks of Germany's direct involvement in military operations against Russia. In this regard, he instructed to hide Berlin's involvement in the supply of such weapons to Kiev as much as possible," the statement said. German politicians fear that the use of Taurus missiles on Russia can trigger a retaliatory strike, under which all the territory of Germany would be at risk, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said. The factory markings are being removed from the missile components and individual parts are being replaced from the Taurus systems, the statement said. "However, Merz cannot escape the fact that the Taurus will be operated by German military personnel sent to Ukraine," the statement added. Many European experts are puzzled by Merz's harsh anti-Russian rhetoric in the context of advancing the Russia-US dialogue on Ukraine, and Merz's maniac desire for revenge is causing increasing concern among the German political elite, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service concluded.

