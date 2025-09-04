https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/russian-forces-disrupt-ukraines-uav-launch-operations-with-precision-iskander-strike-1122727362.html
Russian Forces Disrupt Ukraine’s UAV Launch Operations With Precision Iskander Strike
The Russian armed forces destroyed a facility for preparing and launching long-range UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Chernigov Region, as well as up to 10 Ukrainian militants with an an Iskander missile strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Iskander operational-tactical missile system of the Russian armed forces carried out a high-precision strike on transport vehicles with launchers of enemy UAVs. The launch of long-range strike drones of the Ukrainian armed forces was disrupted," the statement said. The defeat of 10 militants and several units of military equipment of the Ukrainian forces has been confirmed, the ministry said, adding that Kiev attempted to present the destruction of Ukrainian military targets as a defeat of a humanitarian demining mission in order to hide the combat UAV units.
Russian Forces Disrupt Ukraine’s UAV Launch Operations With Precision Iskander Strike
