Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Disrupt Ukraine’s UAV Launch Operations With Precision Iskander Strike
The Russian armed forces destroyed a facility for preparing and launching long-range UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Chernigov Region, as well as up to 10 Ukrainian militants with an an Iskander missile strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/01/1122165349_0:76:2200:1314_1920x0_80_0_0_ea3a7e3aa893954517312538b8c99c51.jpg
"The Iskander operational-tactical missile system of the Russian armed forces carried out a high-precision strike on transport vehicles with launchers of enemy UAVs. The launch of long-range strike drones of the Ukrainian armed forces was disrupted," the statement said. The defeat of 10 militants and several units of military equipment of the Ukrainian forces has been confirmed, the ministry said, adding that Kiev attempted to present the destruction of Ukrainian military targets as a defeat of a humanitarian demining mission in order to hide the combat UAV units.
15:42 GMT 04.09.2025
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces destroyed a facility for preparing and launching long-range UAVs of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Chernigov Region, as well as up to 10 Ukrainian militants with an an Iskander missile strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Iskander operational-tactical missile system of the Russian armed forces carried out a high-precision strike on transport vehicles with launchers of enemy UAVs. The launch of long-range strike drones of the Ukrainian armed forces was disrupted," the statement said.
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation.
Military
Iskanders Don't Miss: How Russia is Turning Ukraine's NATO-Made Air Defense Shield Into Swiss Cheese
26 May, 14:44 GMT
The defeat of 10 militants and several units of military equipment of the Ukrainian forces has been confirmed, the ministry said, adding that Kiev attempted to present the destruction of Ukrainian military targets as a defeat of a humanitarian demining mission in order to hide the combat UAV units.
