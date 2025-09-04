https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/sco-summit-and-the-west-taming-the-rebellious-or-a-race-against-time-1122723610.html

SCO Summit and the West: Taming the Rebellious or a Race Against Time

SCO Summit and the West: Taming the Rebellious or a Race Against Time

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Western world is still recovering from the results of the SCO summit in Tianjin.

Perhaps the most critical aspect of this new situation is India's role, which, under immense tariff pressure from Donald Trump, is forced to decisively align with the Global South and the East, to which it inherently belongs. The nearly 1.5-billion-strong nation, leading the world in economic growth, visibly tips the geopolitical scales in favor of the coalition of non-Western countries. Before this, Western propaganda could still "sell" its vision of the power balance leaning towards the collective West. Now, that’s no longer possible, leading to loud cries of "who lost India?" (Remember, the discourse isn't new; Russia and China were once "lost" too). It is clear that liberal-globalist elites, primarily the US Democratic Party and its media, point fingers at Trump, his clumsy diplomacy, and his attempt to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize this year. This reflects the complete forgetting of the legacy of Western colonialism, which has left a long and bitter memory in both India and China. Unlike Western elites, they are, in terms of civilization, forgiving and harmless. In other words, the civilized behavior of our SCO partners was taken for granted, while Western colonial sins, along with history, were ignored.The importance here is that this isn't about BRICS, where things could still be muddled with the global format of the "Group of Twenty," which de facto replaces the UN in practical politics and symbolizes a conditional equilibrium between the West and the Global South. Even among the top ten world economies (by PPP), there is an absolute balance: the Western "five" versus the BRICS "five" (China, India, Russia, Brazil, and Indonesia). It is the SCO, however, that embodies the will of the leading Eurasian countries for unity without the West and despite it. It resists media manipulation and directly counters Atlantism and NATO-centrism. In a world of "post-truth" and "post-facts," sooner or later, reality checks in—facts, like those from the current SCO summit, can't be hidden.By the way, the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan was also celebrated. While Japan is an East Asian country, it nevertheless developed according to Western, or Romano-German European, norms—relying on strength and external aggression. Its "Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere" was a direct equivalent of Germany's "living space" idea, which sparked both world wars. The ideological and political kinship between Tokyo, Berlin, and the West was convincingly written about by none other than Francis Fukuyama, a liberal favorite, in his fundamental work Political Order and Political Decay (2014). He pointed out that Japan's modernization in the second half of the 19th century—the infamous Meiji Revolution—was modeled on Prussia, with a caste-like officer corps and civil bureaucracy. Hence, Japan's outcome mirrored Germany’s. But Japan's economic crisis hit earlier than the West's, leading to earlier aggression.Now, both Western Europe and Japan have been sidelined on the Eurasian continent. A major symbolic agreement in this regard was the deal between Russia, China, and Mongolia on the construction of the "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline. Moving eastward in full force, seriously and for the long term, Moscow and its partners are avoiding confrontation (which we are being forced into, and already have on Ukraine) and promoting a positive agenda of their own development and mutually beneficial, equal cooperation.It is the detachment from the West and its global agenda, including deglobalization, that is striking here. In contrast, they support globalization and an effective WTO. They also advocate for indivisible security, which is impossible in Europe with its NATO-centric security architecture. Therefore, all the positive change in Europe will come from the East, if and when they tire of simmering in their own juices.The West operates with its "rules-based order" outside the UN. This is the path SCO must follow. The key takeaway is that the process, which gained significant momentum in Tianjin, proves better than any words that the multipolar world order will be built beyond the collective West, which is powerless to stop it. At best, it will have to accept the prospect of two separate groups of states existing in parallel systems. As for the Global South and East, as indicated by the Tianjin Declaration, they assert the post-war international legal order with the central role of the UN and the principles of its Charter, which Western capitals are effectively rejecting.Simultaneously, within the SCO, the BRICS agenda's elements are being fast-tracked, as they are marked and developed at their own pace, given the transcontinental nature of this union. Here, in Eurasia, time doesn’t wait, and the close proximity within the shared macroregion pushes for accelerated cooperation, whether it's the creation of a Development Bank, a unified payment system, or transportation and logistics architecture.Finally, one must give credit to the Trump administration, which, with its pressure, played a significant role in bringing together the SCO member states. Trump had his own schedule for building relations with leading non-Western countries, stemming from an oversimplified understanding of the challenge, including Ukrainian settlement. Before the SCO summit, there was hope for significant progress in normalizing relations with Moscow, which would have eliminated any formal reason to quarrel with New Delhi. It was also not expected that Beijing would use the export control lever on rare earths. All of this works to tame Trump’s America, showing the limits of what is possible within the framework of traditional American foreign policy. These missteps have already resulted in a diplomatic catastrophe, resembling a race against time that Washington is losing—and will lose definitively—if it cannot reassess the situation and sharply change course, recognizing the enduring importance of classical diplomacy values. But whether it can—this remains the question!

