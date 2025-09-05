International
LIVE: Putin Participates in Eastern Economic Forum Plenary Session
Laos Seeks Cooperation in BRICS: PM at Eastern Economic Forum
Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at the Eastern Economic Forum emphasized the country's commitment to enhancing regional logistics and strengthening ties... 05.09.2025, Sputnik International
Cooperation within BRICS and other global mechanisms can provide solutions to pressing challenges, he said at the plenary sessions of X Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday.Siphandone also congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the success of the forum, highlighting the importance of such platforms in fostering international collaboration.
Laos Seeks Cooperation in BRICS: PM at Eastern Economic Forum

05:25 GMT 05.09.2025
Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at the Eastern Economic Forum emphasized the country's commitment to enhancing regional logistics and strengthening ties with friendly nations.
Cooperation within BRICS and other global mechanisms can provide solutions to pressing challenges, he said at the plenary sessions of X Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday.
Siphandone also congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the success of the forum, highlighting the importance of such platforms in fostering international collaboration.
