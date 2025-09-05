https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/laos-seeks-cooperation-in-brics-pm-at-eastern-economic-forum-1122730851.html

Laos Seeks Cooperation in BRICS: PM at Eastern Economic Forum

Laos Seeks Cooperation in BRICS: PM at Eastern Economic Forum

Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at the Eastern Economic Forum emphasized the country's commitment to enhancing regional logistics and strengthening ties

Cooperation within BRICS and other global mechanisms can provide solutions to pressing challenges, he said at the plenary sessions of X Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday.Siphandone also congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the success of the forum, highlighting the importance of such platforms in fostering international collaboration.

