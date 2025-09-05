https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/live-putin-participates-in-eastern-economic-forum-plenary-session-1122727245.html

LIVE: Putin Participates in Eastern Economic Forum Plenary Session

LIVE: Putin Participates in Eastern Economic Forum Plenary Session

Sputnik International

Taking place from September 3-6, the forum brings together guests from over 70 countries, focusing on collaboration for peace and prosperity in the Far East. With nearly 90 sessions on the agenda, this event promises critical insights into the future of the region’s economic development. Sputnik

2025-09-05T03:00+0000

2025-09-05T03:00+0000

2025-09-05T03:00+0000

russia

far east

vladivostok

vladimir putin

eef

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/04/1122727083_0:300:3108:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56f01de0900e30d58eed4d8301f1020c.jpg

Sputnik is live from Vladivostok as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum. The plenary session will also feature key addresses from the Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone, the Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, and Vice Chairperson of China's National People's Congress Li Hongzhong.

far east

vladivostok

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Vladimir Putin speaks at Eastern Economic Forum plenary session Sputnik International Vladimir Putin speaks at Eastern Economic Forum plenary session 2025-09-05T03:00+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, eastern economic forum, vladivostok, live broadcast, 10th eastern economic forum, lao prime minister sonexay siphandone, mongolian prime minister gombojavyn zandanshatar, li hongzhong, national people's congress, russia, far east cooperation, peace and prosperity, global economic forum, international relations, trade discussions, september 2025, economic development, russia-china relations, russia-mongolia relations, russia-laos relations, global leaders, eef plenary session, business summit, live coverage, economic forum broadcast