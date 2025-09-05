https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/live-putin-participates-in-eastern-economic-forum-plenary-session-1122727245.html
LIVE: Putin Participates in Eastern Economic Forum Plenary Session
Taking place from September 3-6, the forum brings together guests from over 70 countries, focusing on collaboration for peace and prosperity in the Far East. With nearly 90 sessions on the agenda, this event promises critical insights into the future of the region’s economic development. Sputnik
Sputnik is live from Vladivostok as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum. The plenary session will also feature key addresses from the Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone, the Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, and Vice Chairperson of China's National People's Congress Li Hongzhong.
Sputnik is live from Vladivostok as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the stage at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum.
The plenary session will also feature key addresses from the Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone, the Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, and Vice Chairperson of China's National People's Congress Li Hongzhong.