https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/putin-to-take-part-in-extraordinary-virtual-brics-summit-convened-by-brazil---kremlin-1122733211.html
Putin to Take Part in Extraordinary Virtual BRICS Summit Convened by Brazil - Kremlin
Putin to Take Part in Extraordinary Virtual BRICS Summit Convened by Brazil - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the extraordinary virtual BRICS summit, which Brazil is convening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.
2025-09-05T11:09+0000
2025-09-05T11:09+0000
2025-09-05T11:09+0000
world
russia
vladimir putin
brazil
brics
eef
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122405068_0:116:3227:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_5f6a148378374378c1b45ac0f7d5d24c.jpg
Earlier this week, media reported that Brazil will hold an extraordinary virtual summit of the BRICS member countries on September 8 to discuss the trade policy of US President Donald Trump. "Russia will participate, of course. President Putin will be there," Peskov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
russia
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122405068_249:0:2978:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ae2c6565a4ce2c7fc3980c0cc028a886.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin brics summit, trump trade policy brics
putin brics summit, trump trade policy brics
Putin to Take Part in Extraordinary Virtual BRICS Summit Convened by Brazil - Kremlin
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the extraordinary virtual BRICS summit, which Brazil is convening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.
Earlier this week, media reported that Brazil will hold an extraordinary virtual summit of the BRICS member countries on September 8 to discuss the trade policy of US President Donald Trump.
"Russia will participate, of course. President Putin will be there," Peskov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.