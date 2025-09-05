https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/putin-to-take-part-in-extraordinary-virtual-brics-summit-convened-by-brazil---kremlin-1122733211.html

Putin to Take Part in Extraordinary Virtual BRICS Summit Convened by Brazil - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the extraordinary virtual BRICS summit, which Brazil is convening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, media reported that Brazil will hold an extraordinary virtual summit of the BRICS member countries on September 8 to discuss the trade policy of US President Donald Trump. "Russia will participate, of course. President Putin will be there," Peskov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

