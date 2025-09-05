https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/russia-will-consider-any-troops-on-ukrainian-territory-as-legitimate-targets-for-destruction---1122731286.html
Russia Will Consider Any Troops on Ukrainian Territory as Legitimate Targets for Destruction - Putin
Russia Will Consider Any Troops on Ukrainian Territory as Legitimate Targets for Destruction - Putin
President Putin has stated that Moscow is the best place for high-level talks with Ukraine and that Russia is ready to ensure security for such a meeting.
However, he expressed deep skepticism, adding that he is open to contacts but sees "little point," as reaching an agreement on key issues would be "virtually impossible."
Russia Will Consider Any Troops on Ukrainian Territory as Legitimate Targets for Destruction - Putin
SPUTNIK - President Putin has stated that Moscow is the best place for high-level talks with Ukraine and that Russia is ready to ensure security for such a meeting.
However, he expressed deep skepticism, adding that he is open to contacts but sees "little point," as reaching an agreement on key issues would be "virtually impossible."