LIVE: Putin Participates in Eastern Economic Forum Plenary Session
25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Will Consider Any Troops on Ukrainian Territory as Legitimate Targets for Destruction - Putin
Russia Will Consider Any Troops on Ukrainian Territory as Legitimate Targets for Destruction - Putin
President Putin has stated that Moscow is the best place for high-level talks with Ukraine and that Russia is ready to ensure security for such a meeting.
2025-09-05T06:18+0000
2025-09-05T06:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
However, he expressed deep skepticism, adding that he is open to contacts but sees "little point," as reaching an agreement on key issues would be "virtually impossible."
Russia Will Consider Any Troops on Ukrainian Territory as Legitimate Targets for Destruction - Putin

06:18 GMT 05.09.2025 (Updated: 06:19 GMT 05.09.2025)
SPUTNIK - President Putin has stated that Moscow is the best place for high-level talks with Ukraine and that Russia is ready to ensure security for such a meeting.
However, he expressed deep skepticism, adding that he is open to contacts but sees "little point," as reaching an agreement on key issues would be "virtually impossible."
