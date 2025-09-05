https://sputnikglobe.com/20250905/russia-will-consider-any-troops-on-ukrainian-territory-as-legitimate-targets-for-destruction---1122731286.html

Russia Will Consider Any Troops on Ukrainian Territory as Legitimate Targets for Destruction - Putin

Russia Will Consider Any Troops on Ukrainian Territory as Legitimate Targets for Destruction - Putin

Sputnik International

SPUTNIK - President Putin has stated that Moscow is the best place for high-level talks with Ukraine and that Russia is ready to ensure security for such a... 05.09.2025, Sputnik International

2025-09-05T06:18+0000

2025-09-05T06:18+0000

2025-09-05T06:19+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/04/1122727083_0:300:3108:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56f01de0900e30d58eed4d8301f1020c.jpg

However, he expressed deep skepticism, adding that he is open to contacts but sees "little point," as reaching an agreement on key issues would be "virtually impossible."

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia