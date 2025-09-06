International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/russia-boosts-gold-reserves-by-438-in-first-half-of-2025-1122738869.html
Russia Boosts Gold Reserves by 43.8% in First Half of 2025
Russia Boosts Gold Reserves by 43.8% in First Half of 2025
Sputnik International
The volume of gold added to Russia's reserves in the first half of 2025 was 450 tonnes, compared to 313 tonnes for the same period last year, representing a growth rate of 43.8%, Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov tells Sputnik.
2025-09-06T09:26+0000
2025-09-06T09:26+0000
economy
eastern economic forum
russia
nikolai kozlov
gold
gold reserves
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116145294_0:136:3161:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_10129642d29f474b6dc46e131f69324e.jpg
"In the first half of 2025, the country's gold reserves increased by almost 450 tonnes, compared to 313 tonnes for the same period last year," the minister said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. By the end of 2025, the growth in gold reserves is expected to exceed 500 tonnes, the minister said. However, if large deposits are discovered and registered, this figure could be even higher, Kozlov added. In early January, Russia's State Commission for Mineral Reserves told Sputnik that 2024 saw an increase in Russia's gold reserves, which amounted to almost 900 tonnes. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/russian-force-majeure-on-resource-exports-could-clobber-western-economies-heres-why-1120125698.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116145294_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f05917dadb3519184349ec623d5916c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia boosts gold reserves, russia's reserves, growth rate, russian natural resources minister alexander kozlov
russia boosts gold reserves, russia's reserves, growth rate, russian natural resources minister alexander kozlov

Russia Boosts Gold Reserves by 43.8% in First Half of 2025

09:26 GMT 06.09.2025
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin / Go to the mediabankRussian-made gold bars. File photo
Russian-made gold bars. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2025
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - The volume of gold added to Russia's reserves in the first half of 2025 was 450 tonnes, compared to 313 tonnes for the same period last year, representing a growth rate of 43.8%, Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov tells Sputnik.
"In the first half of 2025, the country's gold reserves increased by almost 450 tonnes, compared to 313 tonnes for the same period last year," the minister said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
By the end of 2025, the growth in gold reserves is expected to exceed 500 tonnes, the minister said. However, if large deposits are discovered and registered, this figure could be even higher, Kozlov added.
In early January, Russia's State Commission for Mineral Reserves told Sputnik that 2024 saw an increase in Russia's gold reserves, which amounted to almost 900 tonnes.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
Smelting shop of the Norilsk Nickel plant in Nikel, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2024
Analysis
Russian ‘Force Majeure’ on Resource Exports Could Clobber Western Economies: Here’s Why
12 September 2024, 19:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала