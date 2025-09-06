https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/russia-boosts-gold-reserves-by-438-in-first-half-of-2025-1122738869.html
Russia Boosts Gold Reserves by 43.8% in First Half of 2025
Russia Boosts Gold Reserves by 43.8% in First Half of 2025
Sputnik International
The volume of gold added to Russia's reserves in the first half of 2025 was 450 tonnes, compared to 313 tonnes for the same period last year, representing a growth rate of 43.8%, Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov tells Sputnik.
2025-09-06T09:26+0000
2025-09-06T09:26+0000
2025-09-06T09:26+0000
economy
eastern economic forum
russia
nikolai kozlov
gold
gold reserves
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116145294_0:136:3161:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_10129642d29f474b6dc46e131f69324e.jpg
"In the first half of 2025, the country's gold reserves increased by almost 450 tonnes, compared to 313 tonnes for the same period last year," the minister said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. By the end of 2025, the growth in gold reserves is expected to exceed 500 tonnes, the minister said. However, if large deposits are discovered and registered, this figure could be even higher, Kozlov added. In early January, Russia's State Commission for Mineral Reserves told Sputnik that 2024 saw an increase in Russia's gold reserves, which amounted to almost 900 tonnes. The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/russian-force-majeure-on-resource-exports-could-clobber-western-economies-heres-why-1120125698.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0d/1116145294_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f05917dadb3519184349ec623d5916c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia boosts gold reserves, russia's reserves, growth rate, russian natural resources minister alexander kozlov
russia boosts gold reserves, russia's reserves, growth rate, russian natural resources minister alexander kozlov
Russia Boosts Gold Reserves by 43.8% in First Half of 2025
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - The volume of gold added to Russia's reserves in the first half of 2025 was 450 tonnes, compared to 313 tonnes for the same period last year, representing a growth rate of 43.8%, Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov tells Sputnik.
"In the first half of 2025, the country's gold reserves increased by almost 450 tonnes, compared to 313 tonnes for the same period last year," the minister said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
By the end of 2025, the growth in gold reserves is expected to exceed 500 tonnes, the minister said. However, if large deposits are discovered and registered, this figure could be even higher, Kozlov added.
In early January, Russia's State Commission for Mineral Reserves told Sputnik that 2024 saw an increase in Russia's gold reserves, which amounted to almost 900 tonnes.
The 10th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum
is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3-6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
12 September 2024, 19:12 GMT