Brazil Facing Tariff Wars, Economic Pressure From United States - Kremlin Spokesman
Brazil Facing Tariff Wars, Economic Pressure From United States - Kremlin Spokesman
VLADIVOSTOK, (Sputnik) - Brazil is facing tariff wars from the United States, which is taking very tough measures of economic pressure, Kremlin spokesman... 07.09.2025
Earlier, media reported that Brazil, at the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, would hold an extraordinary virtual summit of BRICS member countries on September 8 to discuss the trade policy of US leader Donald Trump.
Brazil Facing Tariff Wars, Economic Pressure From United States - Kremlin Spokesman

05:59 GMT 07.09.2025
Brazilian former president (2003-2011) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, delivers a press conference at the metalworkers' union building in Sao Bernardo do Campo, in metropolitan Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 10, 2021
Brazilian former president (2003-2011) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, delivers a press conference at the metalworkers' union building in Sao Bernardo do Campo, in metropolitan Sao Paulo, Brazil, on March 10, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2025
© AFP 2023 / MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL
VLADIVOSTOK, (Sputnik) - Brazil is facing tariff wars from the United States, which is taking very tough measures of economic pressure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sputnik at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Earlier, media reported that Brazil, at the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, would hold an extraordinary virtual summit of BRICS member countries on September 8 to discuss the trade policy of US leader Donald Trump.
"The Brazilians are currently presiding over BRICS. The Brazilians are facing, let's say, tariff wars from the United States. Very tough measures in terms of economic pressure against Brazil," Peskov said.
The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.
