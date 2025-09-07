https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/brazil-facing-tariff-wars-economic-pressure-from-united-states---kremlin-spokesman-1122741956.html
Brazil Facing Tariff Wars, Economic Pressure From United States - Kremlin Spokesman
VLADIVOSTOK, (Sputnik) - Brazil is facing tariff wars from the United States, which is taking very tough measures of economic pressure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sputnik at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Earlier, media reported that Brazil, at the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, would hold an extraordinary virtual summit of BRICS member countries on September 8 to discuss the trade policy of US leader Donald Trump.
"The Brazilians are currently presiding over BRICS. The Brazilians are facing, let's say, tariff wars from the United States. Very tough measures in terms of economic pressure against Brazil," Peskov said.
The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.