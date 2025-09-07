https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/brazil-uses-brics-to-exchange-opinions-on-situation-with-tariff-wars---peskov-1122741836.html

Brazil Uses BRICS to Exchange Opinions on Situation With Tariff Wars - Peskov

Brazil Uses BRICS to Exchange Opinions on Situation With Tariff Wars - Peskov

VLADIVOSTOK, (Sputnik) - Brazil uses all possible mechanisms, including BRICS, to exchange opinions on the US tariff wars and develop common approaches... 07.09.2025, Sputnik International

Earlier, media reported that Brazil, at the initiative of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, would hold an extraordinary virtual summit of BRICS member countries on September 8 to discuss the trade policy of US leader Donald Trump. "Of course, they [Brazil] will use all possible mechanisms of international cooperation, including such an important one for all participating countries as BRICS, in order to discuss such a situation and develop a unified approach, exchange opinions," Peskov said. The 10th edition of the EEF is taking place in Russia's Vladivostok from September 3–6. Sputnik is the general media partner of the forum.

