Container Giants: Ranking the World’s Top 10 Nations

China dominates container traffic, but the real breakthrough comes from Vietnam, whose ports are now in the world’s top 50 with record growth. India and Southeast Asia are also rapidly strengthening their role in global logistics.

China dominates container traffic, but the real breakthrough comes from Vietnam, whose ports are now in the world’s top 50 with record growth. India and Southeast Asia are also rapidly strengthening their role in global logistics.The Eastern Economic Forum has shaped up as a hotspot for logistics breakthroughs, featuring the Trans-Arctic corridor and other top-tier transport projects from around the world.Check out Sputnik's infographic for more details:

