Container Giants: Ranking the World’s Top 10 Nations
Container Giants: Ranking the World’s Top 10 Nations
Sputnik International
China dominates container traffic, but the real breakthrough comes from Vietnam, whose ports are now in the world’s top 50 with record growth. India and Southeast Asia are also rapidly strengthening their role in global logistics.
China dominates container traffic, but the real breakthrough comes from Vietnam, whose ports are now in the world's top 50 with record growth. India and Southeast Asia are also rapidly strengthening their role in global logistics.The Eastern Economic Forum has shaped up as a hotspot for logistics breakthroughs, featuring the Trans-Arctic corridor and other top-tier transport projects from around the world.Check out Sputnik's infographic for more details:
14:05 GMT 08.09.2025
The strategic cooperation between BRICS and Global South countries in logistics is crucial for building multipolar global economy. By integrating supply chains, developing joint transportation corridors, and investing in port, rail, and digital infrastructure, these nations can reduce their dependence on Western-dominated trade networks.
China dominates container traffic, but the real breakthrough comes from Vietnam, whose ports are now in the world’s top 50 with record growth. India and Southeast Asia are also rapidly strengthening their role in global logistics.
The Eastern Economic Forum has shaped up as a hotspot for logistics breakthroughs, featuring the Trans-Arctic corridor and other top-tier transport projects from around the world.
Check out Sputnik's infographic for more details:
