Israel Strikes Suburbs of Homs in Central Syria - Reports
The Israeli air force aircraft carried out strikes on central Syria, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Monday.
The Israeli aircraft struck suburbs of the city of Homs in central Syria, the report said.
Israel Strikes Suburbs of Homs in Central Syria - Reports

An Israeli F-15 warplane takes off from the Ovda airbase near Eilat, in southern Israel, Monday, Nov. 25, 2013, during the Blue Flag exercise
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Israeli air force aircraft carried out strikes on central Syria, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Monday.
The Israeli aircraft struck suburbs of the city of Homs in central Syria, the report said.
