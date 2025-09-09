https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/israel-strikes-suburbs-of-homs-in-central-syria---reports-1122752996.html
Israel Strikes Suburbs of Homs in Central Syria - Reports
Sputnik International
The Israeli air force aircraft carried out strikes on central Syria, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Monday.
The Israeli aircraft struck suburbs of the city of Homs in central Syria, the report said.
Israel Strikes Suburbs of Homs in Central Syria - Reports
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Israeli air force aircraft carried out strikes on central Syria, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Monday.
The Israeli aircraft struck suburbs of the city of Homs in central Syria, the report said.