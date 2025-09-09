https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/lavrov-holds-meeting-with-milorad-dodik-in-moscow-1122754366.html
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Milorad Dodik in Moscow
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Milorad Dodik in Moscow
Sputnik International
Earlier, Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, arrived in Moscow for an official visit.
2025-09-09T09:07+0000
2025-09-09T09:07+0000
2025-09-09T09:07+0000
world
moscow
milorad dodik
sergey lavrov
republika srpska
bosnia and herzegovina
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106823/31/1068233133_0:150:2779:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_35fbb49431665633f50304a4b06c3dce.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks in Moscow with Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina.During the meeting, the parties will discuss key issues related to strengthening partnership with the republic, post-conflict settlement in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the situation in the Western Balkans, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is Dodik's second visit to Moscow in 2025—in May, he visited the Russian capital to take part in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
moscow
republika srpska
bosnia and herzegovina
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106823/31/1068233133_30:0:2761:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9855eb1f83e3dbe527da01a1df9e680b.jpg
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov holds talks and presser with Republika Srpska’s President Milorad Dodik
Sputnik International
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov holds talks and presser with Republika Srpska’s President Milorad Dodik
2025-09-09T09:07+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
lavrov holds meeting, president of republika srpska, official visit
lavrov holds meeting, president of republika srpska, official visit
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Milorad Dodik in Moscow
Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, has arrived in Moscow for an official visit.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks in Moscow with Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
During the meeting, the parties will discuss key issues related to strengthening partnership with the republic, post-conflict settlement in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the situation in the Western Balkans, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
This is Dodik's second visit to Moscow in 2025—in May, he visited the Russian capital to take part in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!