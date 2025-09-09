International
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Milorad Dodik in Moscow
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Milorad Dodik in Moscow
Earlier, Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska, arrived in Moscow for an official visit.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks in Moscow with Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina.During the meeting, the parties will discuss key issues related to strengthening partnership with the republic, post-conflict settlement in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the situation in the Western Balkans, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is Dodik's second visit to Moscow in 2025—in May, he visited the Russian capital to take part in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov holds talks and presser with Republika Srpska’s President Milorad Dodik
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, right, and the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik at a meeting in Moscow.
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, right, and the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik at a meeting in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2025
Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, has arrived in Moscow for an official visit.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks in Moscow with Milorad Dodik, president of Republika Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
During the meeting, the parties will discuss key issues related to strengthening partnership with the republic, post-conflict settlement in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the situation in the Western Balkans, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
This is Dodik's second visit to Moscow in 2025—in May, he visited the Russian capital to take part in the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.
