Maduro Reveals True Reasons Behind US Escalation in Region

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that his nation possesses the largest oil reserves in the world, which have now increased even further due to new extraction technologies.

Venezuela possesses the largest oil reserves in the world, which have now increased even further due to new extraction technologies, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told RT in an interview.Earlier, the Venezuelan president ordered the deployment of 25,000 additional troops along the country's coast amid the growing US presence in the region. The main goal of the mobilization is to protect national sovereignty, ensure the country's security, and fight for peace, Maduro stressed.US media reported, citing sources, that President Donald Trump was considering various options for carrying out military strikes against drug cartels in Venezuela, including on Venezuelan soil, with a broader goal of weakening Maduro.

