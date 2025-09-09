https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/maduro-reveals-true-reasons-behind-us-escalation-in-region-1122753600.html
Maduro Reveals True Reasons Behind US Escalation in Region
Maduro Reveals True Reasons Behind US Escalation in Region
Sputnik International
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that his nation possesses the largest oil reserves in the world, which have now increased even further due to new extraction technologies.
2025-09-09T07:32+0000
2025-09-09T07:32+0000
2025-09-09T07:46+0000
world
nicolas maduro
us
venezuelan
caribbean
mobilization
oil
gold
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114259051_0:0:2872:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_1d30159dc132cd9908a91c1bad03d6e9.jpg
Venezuela possesses the largest oil reserves in the world, which have now increased even further due to new extraction technologies, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told RT in an interview.Earlier, the Venezuelan president ordered the deployment of 25,000 additional troops along the country's coast amid the growing US presence in the region. The main goal of the mobilization is to protect national sovereignty, ensure the country's security, and fight for peace, Maduro stressed.US media reported, citing sources, that President Donald Trump was considering various options for carrying out military strikes against drug cartels in Venezuela, including on Venezuelan soil, with a broader goal of weakening Maduro.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250906/venezuela-starts-preparing-for-armed-struggle-in-case-of-attack---maduro-1122737594.html
venezuelan
caribbean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114259051_299:0:2852:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_29e3bd4441b8639f1d05ecc710513320.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
venezuelan president nicolas maduro, us escalation in the region, largest oil reserves
venezuelan president nicolas maduro, us escalation in the region, largest oil reserves
Maduro Reveals True Reasons Behind US Escalation in Region
07:32 GMT 09.09.2025 (Updated: 07:46 GMT 09.09.2025)
On August 7, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a $50 million reward for information that leads to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro, whom the US accuses of leading the Cartel de los Soles. The measure was shortly followed by the deployment of several US naval assets to the Caribbean under the pretext of countering cartel activity in the region.
Venezuela possesses the largest oil reserves in the world, which have now increased even further due to new extraction technologies, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told RT in an interview.
“We have the fourth-largest natural gas reserves, spread throughout the entire Caribbean basin, which is why they sent their ships there… We possibly have the largest gold reserves in the world. And that's not all! 30 million hectares of fertile land, water,” Maduro said, explaining the increased US military activity in the region.
Earlier, the Venezuelan president ordered the deployment of 25,000 additional troops along the country's coast amid the growing US presence in the region. The main goal of the mobilization is to protect national sovereignty, ensure the country's security, and fight for peace, Maduro stressed.
US media reported, citing sources, that President Donald Trump was considering various options for carrying out military strikes against drug cartels in Venezuela, including on Venezuelan soil, with a broader goal of weakening Maduro.