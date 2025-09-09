International
Lavrov Holds Meeting With Milorad Dodik in Moscow
Maduro Reveals True Reasons Behind US Escalation in Region
Maduro Reveals True Reasons Behind US Escalation in Region
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that his nation possesses the largest oil reserves in the world, which have now increased even further due to new extraction technologies.
Earlier, the Venezuelan president ordered the deployment of 25,000 additional troops along the country's coast amid the growing US presence in the region. The main goal of the mobilization is to protect national sovereignty, ensure the country's security, and fight for peace, Maduro stressed.
US media reported, citing sources, that President Donald Trump was considering various options for carrying out military strikes against drug cartels in Venezuela, including on Venezuelan soil, with a broader goal of weakening Maduro.
07:32 GMT 09.09.2025
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with his ministers at the Humboldt Hotel at El Avila mountain in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
On August 7, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a $50 million reward for information that leads to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro, whom the US accuses of leading the Cartel de los Soles. The measure was shortly followed by the deployment of several US naval assets to the Caribbean under the pretext of countering cartel activity in the region.
Venezuela possesses the largest oil reserves in the world, which have now increased even further due to new extraction technologies, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told RT in an interview.

“We have the fourth-largest natural gas reserves, spread throughout the entire Caribbean basin, which is why they sent their ships there… We possibly have the largest gold reserves in the world. And that's not all! 30 million hectares of fertile land, water,” Maduro said, explaining the increased US military activity in the region.

Earlier, the Venezuelan president ordered the deployment of 25,000 additional troops along the country's coast amid the growing US presence in the region. The main goal of the mobilization is to protect national sovereignty, ensure the country's security, and fight for peace, Maduro stressed.
US media reported, citing sources, that President Donald Trump was considering various options for carrying out military strikes against drug cartels in Venezuela, including on Venezuelan soil, with a broader goal of weakening Maduro.
