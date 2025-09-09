https://sputnikglobe.com/20250909/ukraines-statement-about-strike-on-village-of-yarovaya-is-fake--source-in-russian-mod-1122758770.html

Ukraine’s Statement About Strike on Village of Yarovaya is Fake – Source in Russian MoD

Ukraine’s Statement About Strike on Village of Yarovaya is Fake – Source in Russian MoD

Sputnik International

Zelensky's statements about the strike on the village of Yarovaya in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are fake and a provocation, a source from the Russian... 09.09.2025, Sputnik International

2025-09-09T17:53+0000

2025-09-09T17:53+0000

2025-09-09T18:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120874602_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7d297b1e7d6ac8d1210f37bd62548d70.jpg

The Russian Armed Forces did not strike Yarovaya in the Donetsk People's Republic on Tuesday; the last strike in that area occurred closer to the line of battle control on the night of September 7. 👉 The crater in Yarovaya shown by Ukraine is much smaller than those left by FABs, as mentioned by Zelensky, the agency's source noted.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, russia