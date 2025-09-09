International
Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine’s Statement About Strike on Village of Yarovaya is Fake – Source in Russian MoD
Ukraine’s Statement About Strike on Village of Yarovaya is Fake – Source in Russian MoD
Zelensky's statements about the strike on the village of Yarovaya in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are fake and a provocation, a source from the Russian... 09.09.2025
The Russian Armed Forces did not strike Yarovaya in the Donetsk People's Republic on Tuesday; the last strike in that area occurred closer to the line of battle control on the night of September 7. 👉 The crater in Yarovaya shown by Ukraine is much smaller than those left by FABs, as mentioned by Zelensky, the agency's source noted.
Ukraine’s Statement About Strike on Village of Yarovaya is Fake – Source in Russian MoD

17:53 GMT 09.09.2025 (Updated: 18:03 GMT 09.09.2025)
Zelensky's statements about the strike on the village of Yarovaya in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are fake and a provocation, a source from the Russian Ministry of Defense told Sputnik.
The Russian Armed Forces did not strike Yarovaya in the Donetsk People's Republic on Tuesday; the last strike in that area occurred closer to the line of battle control on the night of September 7.
👉 The crater in Yarovaya shown by Ukraine is much smaller than those left by FABs, as mentioned by Zelensky, the agency's source noted.
