Ukraine's Statement About Strike on Village of Yarovaya is Fake – Source in Russian MoD
Ukraine’s Statement About Strike on Village of Yarovaya is Fake – Source in Russian MoD
Zelensky's statements about the strike on the village of Yarovaya in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are fake and a provocation, a source from the Russian... 09.09.2025, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
The Russian Armed Forces did not strike Yarovaya in the Donetsk People's Republic on Tuesday; the last strike in that area occurred closer to the line of battle control on the night of September 7. 👉 The crater in Yarovaya shown by Ukraine is much smaller than those left by FABs, as mentioned by Zelensky, the agency's source noted.
Ukraine’s Statement About Strike on Village of Yarovaya is Fake – Source in Russian MoD
17:53 GMT 09.09.2025 (Updated: 18:03 GMT 09.09.2025)
Zelensky's statements about the strike on the village of Yarovaya in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are fake and a provocation, a source from the Russian Ministry of Defense told Sputnik.
The Russian Armed Forces did not strike Yarovaya in the Donetsk People's Republic on Tuesday; the last strike in that area occurred closer to the line of battle control on the night of September 7.
👉 The crater in Yarovaya shown by Ukraine is much smaller than those left by FABs, as mentioned by Zelensky, the agency's source noted.