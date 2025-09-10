International
Venezuelan Top Diplomat Talks Crisis in Caribbean With Russia
Venezuelan Top Diplomat Talks Crisis in Caribbean With Russia
Sputnik International
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto has met with Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, discussing US actions in the Caribbean.
"We held a highly productive meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Venezuela, Sergey Melik, with the aim of strengthening the friendship and high-level alliance between our peoples in the context of advancing toward a new multipolar world. During this meeting, we also analyzed the current siege facing our Latin American and Caribbean region, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to the defense of our sovereignty and regional peace," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on his social media. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that Washington was playing a dangerous card in the Caribbean region, including for itself, and that the situation with the US presence in the Caribbean Sea was unprecedented, with the only comparable event being the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Earlier this month, US media reported that US President Donald Trump was considering various options for carrying out military strikes against drug cartels in Venezuela, with a broader goal of weakening Maduro. Maduro said on Tuesday that the US had escalated the situation in region because of Venezuelan energy reserves, not because of drug trafficking.
venezuelan foreign minister yvan gil pinto has met with russian ambassador to venezuela sergey melik-bagdasarov, discussing us actions in the caribbean.
venezuelan foreign minister yvan gil pinto has met with russian ambassador to venezuela sergey melik-bagdasarov, discussing us actions in the caribbean.

Venezuelan Top Diplomat Talks Crisis in Caribbean With Russia

05:05 GMT 10.09.2025
Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto addresses the Summit of the Future, in the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto addresses the Summit of the Future, in the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2025
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto has met with Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, discussing US actions in the Caribbean.
"We held a highly productive meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Venezuela, Sergey Melik, with the aim of strengthening the friendship and high-level alliance between our peoples in the context of advancing toward a new multipolar world. During this meeting, we also analyzed the current siege facing our Latin American and Caribbean region, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to the defense of our sovereignty and regional peace," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said on his social media.
Soldiers march in the Independence Day military parade in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
Analysis
F-35s and Military Flights: Risky US Play Against Venezuela
Yesterday, 18:10 GMT
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that Washington was playing a dangerous card in the Caribbean region, including for itself, and that the situation with the US presence in the Caribbean Sea was unprecedented, with the only comparable event being the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.
Earlier this month, US media reported that US President Donald Trump was considering various options for carrying out military strikes against drug cartels in Venezuela, with a broader goal of weakening Maduro.
Maduro said on Tuesday that the US had escalated the situation in region because of Venezuelan energy reserves, not because of drug trafficking.
