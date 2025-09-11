International
Lavrov Meets With Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council
Lavrov Meets With Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Al-Yahya, and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Al-Budaiwi.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Al-Yahya, and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Al-Budaiwi.The officials are participating in the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue in Sochi.Follow Sputnik's live feed!
Lavrov and Kuwait's Foreign Minister at VIII Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Between the GCC and the Russian Federation
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov meets with kuwait's foreign minister al-yahya, and the secretary general of the gulf cooperation council al-budaiwi.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Al-Yahya, and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Al-Budaiwi.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Al-Yahya, and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Al-Budaiwi.
The officials are participating in the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue in Sochi.
Follow Sputnik's live feed!
