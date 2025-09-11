https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/lavrov-meets-with-kuwaits-foreign-minister-secretary-general-of-the-gulf-cooperation-council-1122769418.html

Lavrov Meets With Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Al-Yahya, and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Al-Budaiwi.

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Al-Yahya, and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Al-Budaiwi.The officials are participating in the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Russia-GCC Strategic Dialogue in Sochi.Follow Sputnik's live feed!

Lavrov and Kuwait's Foreign Minister at VIII Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue Between the GCC and the Russian Federation

