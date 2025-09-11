https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/russian-forces-take-control-of-sosnovka-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122769593.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Sosnovka Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
10:06 GMT 11.09.2025 (Updated: 10:42 GMT 11.09.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok (East) group of forces has taken control of the Sosnovka (Sosnivka) settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk (Dnipropetrovsk) region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"As a result of active offensive actions, units of the Vostok group of forces liberated the village of Sosnovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the statement said.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated over 520 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 520 servicepeople, a Germany-made Leopard tank, an armored fighting vehicle, six motor and a field artillery gun," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok group of forces has eliminated over 265 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost over 230 soldiers in battles with Russia's Zapad group of troops.
At the same time, Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.