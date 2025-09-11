https://sputnikglobe.com/20250911/trump-promises-to-find-each-and-everyone-involved-in-kirks-murder-1122767740.html
Trump Promises to Find ‘Each and Everyone’ Involved in Kirk's Murder
US President Donald Trump, commenting on the murder of conservative politician and activist Charlie Kirk, promised to find "each and everyone" involved in the crime.
"My administration will find each and everyone of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it," Trump said in his video address on Wednesday. Trump added that America has entered a "dark moment." Earlier on Wednesday, Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at a mass event at Utah Valley University. A suspect in the attack has not yet been detained.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump, commenting on the murder of conservative politician and activist Charlie Kirk, promised to find "each and everyone" involved in the crime.
"My administration will find each and everyone of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it," Trump said in his video address on Wednesday.
Trump added that America has entered a "dark moment."
Earlier on Wednesday, Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at a mass event at Utah Valley University. A suspect in the attack has not yet been detained.