Russia’s Pacific Fleet Launches Major Defense Drills in Northeast

Russia's Pacific Fleet has launched a command exercise in the northeast to secure sea communications in the northern Pacific, along the Kamchatka and Chukotka coasts, and the island zone, the fleet's press service announced Friday.

"The Pacific Fleet has begun a command and staff exercise with the joint command of troops and forces in northeastern Russia to protect and defend the sea communications of the northern part of the Pacific Ocean and the coast of the Kamchatka and Chukotka regions, as well as the island zone. The exercise is being conducted in accordance with the Navy's training plan under the leadership of the Pacific Fleet Commander-in-Chief Admiral Viktor Liina," the fleet said in a statement.

