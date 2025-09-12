https://sputnikglobe.com/20250912/telegram-founder-durov-calls-kirks-murder-assault-on-free-speech-1122775305.html

Telegram Founder Durov Calls Kirk's Murder 'Assault on Free Speech'

Telegram founder Pavel Durov on Friday called the murder of prominent US political activist Charlie Kirk an "assault on free speech," saying that freedom of expression is in danger around the world.

On Wednesday, Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University. US President Donald Trump called his murder a dark moment for the nation and vowed to find those responsible. Kirk is survived by his wife and two children. He opposed military aid to Ukraine, described its president, Volodymyr Zelensky as an obstacle to peace and a "CIA puppet," and maintained that Crimea had always been part of Russia. CNN reported that Kirk played a key role in Trump’s 2024 election victory by mobilizing the youth vote. This was not the first attack on a politician opposing aid to Ukraine. In 2024, a pro-Ukrainian radical shot Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, leaving him critically wounded. That same year, two assassination attempts were made on then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, who had questioned US support for Kiev.

