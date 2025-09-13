https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/putin-moscow-ranks-second-among-worlds-largest-city-economies-1122777507.html

Putin: Moscow Ranks Second Among World’s Largest City Economies

Putin: Moscow Ranks Second Among World’s Largest City Economies

Sputnik International

The Russian capital is currently ranking as the world's second-largest urban economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday in an address marking Moscow City Day.

2025-09-13T14:08+0000

2025-09-13T14:08+0000

2025-09-13T14:08+0000

russia

vladimir putin

moscow

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0d/1122777318_0:0:3242:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_5fb93cb2bf3c1c5a0e6c796664fdd3c6.jpg

"The capital ranks second among the largest city economies on the planet," Putin said during his speech in Zaryadye park. For millions of people Moscow is the embodiment of Russia's "destiny and historical mission as a civilization-state," Putin said. "Today, the city with its glorious history, great spiritual, cultural, military and labor traditions is the flagship of progressive, confident movement forward of the whole of Russia, and strengthening of our sovereign and strong country," the Russian leader said, adding that "not only Muscovites but all those who sincerely love our capital consider it one of the best cities on the planet. I completely agree with this assessment, and that's the way it is."Putin also highlighted the courage of the capital’s residents, noting that tens of thousands are serving on the front lines of Russia's special military operation."Tens of thousands of Muscovites are bravely fighting on the front lines," Putin said.Moscow has become a strong rear for the Russian army, Putin added."As has happened many times in history, Moscow has become a strong rear for the Russian army. More than 500 Moscow enterprises ensure the production of critically important products for the front. Wounded servicemen undergo treatment and rehabilitation in Moscow hospitals. Hundreds of Moscow specialists – doctors, special services workers, builders, managers, daily provide assistance to the residents of Donbas and Novorossiya," Putin said.The Russian president further thanked Moscow residents for their "willingness to fight and work for the good of the Fatherland."Moscow celebrates its 878th City Day this weekend.

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

moscow, russia, russian capital, vladimir putin, moscow city day, world’s largest urban economies, zaryadye park, russian economy, city economy ranking, russian civilization-state, moscow history, moscow culture, moscow military, moscow labor traditions, russian progress, flagship city, best cities on the planet, russian leadership, urban development, city growth, russian sovereignty, moscow pride, global city ranking