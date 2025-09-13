https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/russias-northern-fleet-practices-arctic-missile-battle-in-zapad-2025-drills-1122777167.html

Russia's Northern Fleet Practices Arctic Missile Battle in Zapad-2025 Drills

Russia's Northern Fleet Practices Arctic Missile Battle in Zapad-2025 Drills

Russia's Northern Fleet has practiced a missile battle against a landing force of a simulated enemy on the Northern Sea Route, as part of the Russian-Belarusian joint strategic exercise Zapad-2025, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As part of the joint strategic exercise Zapad-2025, the ships of the Arctic expeditionary group of the Northern Fleet have completed a number of tasks to counter the landing force of a simulated enemy with missile and artillery firing in the waters of the Northern Sea Route," the report said. After receiving the task of defeating the enemy's naval group, a Ka-27 naval helicopter was lifted from the Severomorsk large anti-submarine ship to carry out aerial reconnaissance, clarify the location of the enemy's landing troops and issue a target designation to the ship, the ministry added.

