Utah Moves to Charge Suspect in Charlie Kirk Murder with Aggravated Murder
Sputnik International
The state of Utah is recommending charging Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the murder of political activist Charlie Cook, with aggravated murder and two other charges, according to court documents filed on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Utah Governor Spencer Cox identified the suspect as 22-year-old Utah local Tyler Robinson and expressed hope that he would be charged soon, potentially "early next week." He also called the assassination an attack on American ideals and the entire American society. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that the suspect in Kirk's murder has been detained by law enforcement. The president also expressed hope that the killer would be sentenced to death. Charlie Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Trump called his murder a dark moment for the nation and vowed to find those responsible.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The state of Utah is recommending charging Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the murder of political activist Charlie Cook, with aggravated murder and two other charges, according to court documents filed on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Utah Governor Spencer Cox identified the suspect as 22-year-old Utah local Tyler Robinson and expressed hope that he would be charged soon, potentially "early next week." He also called the assassination an attack on American ideals and the entire American society.
"Based on the evidence detailed in this statement, I believe there is probable cause that Tyler Robinson committed the crimes of aggravated murder by shooting Charlie Kirk in a circumstance that put many around him at grave risk of death, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice for moving and hiding the rifle believed to be used in the shooting," a probable cause affidavit filed with the Utah County Sheriff's Office read.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that the suspect in Kirk's murder has been detained by law enforcement. The president also expressed hope that the killer would be sentenced to death.
Charlie Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Trump called his murder a dark moment for the nation and vowed to find those responsible.