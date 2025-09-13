https://sputnikglobe.com/20250913/utah-moves-to-charge-suspect-in-charlie-kirk-murder-with-aggravated-murder-1122775704.html

Utah Moves to Charge Suspect in Charlie Kirk Murder with Aggravated Murder

Utah Moves to Charge Suspect in Charlie Kirk Murder with Aggravated Murder

Sputnik International

The state of Utah is recommending charging Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the murder of political activist Charlie Cook, with aggravated murder and two other charges, according to court documents filed on Friday.

2025-09-13T02:20+0000

2025-09-13T02:20+0000

2025-09-13T02:20+0000

americas

charlie kirk

donald trump

us

utah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/0c/1122775547_0:158:3001:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_3c561f9a3821b41aa129d3380cac9ec6.jpg

Earlier in the day, Utah Governor Spencer Cox identified the suspect as 22-year-old Utah local Tyler Robinson and expressed hope that he would be charged soon, potentially "early next week." He also called the assassination an attack on American ideals and the entire American society. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that the suspect in Kirk's murder has been detained by law enforcement. The president also expressed hope that the killer would be sentenced to death. Charlie Kirk died in hospital after being shot in the neck at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Trump called his murder a dark moment for the nation and vowed to find those responsible.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250912/trump-says-kirks-suspected-killer-detained-hopes-he-gets-death-penalty-1122773965.html

americas

utah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

charlie kirk murder, tyler robinson charges, utah aggravated murder, charlie kirk shooting, utah valley university shooting, us political activist killed, donald trump statement, probable cause affidavit, us news, political violence in america, utah crime news, kirk assassination case, us law enforcement, aggravated murder suspect, american political activism attack