From Postal Carriages to Race Teams: The Russian Troika’s Timeless Journey

The Russian Troika: Flight Through the Centuries equestrian show was held at the Moskino film park on City Day, September 13.
The audience were treated to the sight of 18th-century postal troikas that once traveled between Moscow and St. Petersburg, elegant 19th-century ceremonial carriages and powerful Soviet draft-horse troikas from the 20th century.
The historical journey ended with a modern sporting line-up — participants of the 2025 Russian Championship.
Step by step, the troika is approaching inclusion in the All-Russian Register of National Non-Olympic Sports: This will make it possible to create a federation and organize regular Russian championships.
