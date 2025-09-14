International
From Postal Carriages to Race Teams: The Russian Troika’s Timeless Journey
From Postal Carriages to Race Teams: The Russian Troika’s Timeless Journey
The equestrian show “Russian Troika: Flight Through the Centuries” was held at the Moskino film park on City Day, September 13.
The audience were treated to the sight of 18th-century postal troikas that once traveled between Moscow and St. Petersburg, elegant 19th-century ceremonial carriages and powerful Soviet draft-horse troikas from the 20th century.The historical journey ended with a modern sporting line-up — participants of the 2025 Russian Championship.Take a look at the Russian Troika: Flight Through the Centuries show in Sputnik's gallery:
From Postal Carriages to Race Teams: The Russian Troika’s Timeless Journey

11:09 GMT 14.09.2025
The Russian Troika: Flight Through the Centuries equestrian show was held at the Moskino film park on City Day, September 13.
The audience were treated to the sight of 18th-century postal troikas that once traveled between Moscow and St. Petersburg, elegant 19th-century ceremonial carriages and powerful Soviet draft-horse troikas from the 20th century.
The historical journey ended with a modern sporting line-up — participants of the 2025 Russian Championship.
Take a look at the Russian Troika: Flight Through the Centuries show in Sputnik's gallery:
A program dedicated to the 878th anniversary of Moscow was held at the Moskino Film Park.

A program dedicated to the 878th anniversary of Moscow was held at the Moskino Film Park.

The highlight of the program was the horse show "Russian Troika. Flying through the ages."

The highlight of the program was the horse show "Russian Troika. Flying through the ages."

Participants of the show.

Participants of the show.

The performance lasted an hour and a half.

The performance lasted an hour and a half.

The Russian troika has no analogue in the world.

The Russian troika has no analogue in the world.

The program featured postal troikas of the XVIII century, elegant ceremonial carriages of the XIX century, powerful Soviet heavy-duty troikas of the XX century and sports carriages.

The program featured postal troikas of the XVIII century, elegant ceremonial carriages of the XIX century, powerful Soviet heavy-duty troikas of the XX century and sports carriages.

The Russian troika is a vivid symbol of Russian culture.

The Russian troika is a vivid symbol of Russian culture.

Step by step, the troika is approaching inclusion in the All-Russian Register of National Non-Olympic Sports: This will make it possible to create a federation and organize regular Russian championships.

Step by step, the troika is approaching inclusion in the All-Russian Register of National Non-Olympic Sports: This will make it possible to create a federation and organize regular Russian championships.

The program ended with an interactive quiz and memorable prizes for the winners.

The program ended with an interactive quiz and memorable prizes for the winners.

