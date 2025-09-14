https://sputnikglobe.com/20250914/from-postal-carriages-to-race-teams-the-russian-troikas-timeless-journey-1122783549.html

From Postal Carriages to Race Teams: The Russian Troika’s Timeless Journey

The equestrian show “Russian Troika: Flight Through the Centuries” was held at the Moskino film park on City Day, September 13.

The audience were treated to the sight of 18th-century postal troikas that once traveled between Moscow and St. Petersburg, elegant 19th-century ceremonial carriages and powerful Soviet draft-horse troikas from the 20th century.The historical journey ended with a modern sporting line-up — participants of the 2025 Russian Championship.Take a look at the Russian Troika: Flight Through the Centuries show in Sputnik's gallery:

