Top Diplomats of Turkiye, Qatar, Jordan Hold Talks Before Doha Summit

Top Diplomats of Turkiye, Qatar, Jordan Hold Talks Before Doha Summit

The foreign ministers of Turkiye, Qatar and Jordan held phone talks and discussed preparations for the top-level summit of the leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States (LAS) in Doha, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

On September 11, the Qatari news agency QNA reported that an emergency summit with the participation of leaders of Arab and Islamic states will be held in Doha from September 14-15. This past Tuesday, Israel launched strikes targeted at senior Hamas negotiators in Doha. Israel had notified the US and Qatari authorities before striking Hamas' Doha office, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported. Hamas said in a statement obtained by Sputnik that six people had been killed in Israeli strikes, including Humam al-Hayya, the son of the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip.

