Russia, Egypt Eye Deeper Cooperation on Peaceful Nuclear Energy

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Russia and Egypt are interested in expanding their cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, a Russian delegation led by Overchuk arrived in Cairo for talks with the Egyptian government. Overchuk told reporters that the delegation is scheduled to meet with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Egyptian Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development Kamel al-Wazir. Overchuk also highlighted Egypt's role as a traditional importer of Russian grain and wheat, emphasizing the importance of Egyptian food imports for Russia. Additionally, he said that tourism would be discussed, acknowledging Egypt as a leading tourist destination for Russian citizens.
Earlier in the day, a Russian delegation led by Overchuk arrived in Cairo for talks with the Egyptian government. Overchuk told reporters that the delegation is scheduled to meet with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and Egyptian Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development Kamel al-Wazir.
"We will talk about our bilateral agenda, including issues of cooperation in the field of energy. The construction of a nuclear power plant is underway. There is an interest in further developing cooperation in the peaceful use of atomic energy," Overchuk told reporters.
