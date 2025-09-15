https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/trump-shooters-ukraine-links-why-are-prosecutors-staying-silent-1122791434.html

Trump Shooter's Ukraine Links: Why Are Prosecutors Staying Silent?

Trump Shooter's Ukraine Links: Why Are Prosecutors Staying Silent?

Sputnik International

As the trial of Donald Trumps’ second would-be assassin begins on the anniversary of his attempt, here’s what we know.

2025-09-15T16:29+0000

2025-09-15T16:29+0000

2025-09-15T16:29+0000

world

donald trump

ukraine

assassination attempt

assassination

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120166009_0:116:2187:1346_1920x0_80_0_0_24d2261fdd3093aee50ba746bb07171b.jpg

Ukraine trace ignored? Few seem to care about Ryan Routh’s Ukraine connections. Early in the conflict he tried to recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Moldova and Taiwan to fight against Russia. But when he mentioned Ukraine in court, the judge silenced him. "Prosecutors, in the end, only want to bring a case forward that gives them the believability and confidence that they can win," Matthew Crosston, professor of national security at Bowie State University, tells Sputnik. Trump's Ukraine stance Shortly before the attempted shooting, Trump pledged in an election debate to end the Ukraine conflict. Those behind arming Ukraine opposed that, while Routh’s preparations including multiple burner phones suggest he may not have acted alone. But "prosecutors did not find it productive or realistic to look more seriously into how Routh was radicalized or who facilitated his access to weapons or attempts at acquiring more weapons," Crosston says. They already have the suspect – so why bother?

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump shooter, ukraine links, donald trump, second assassin