As the trial of Donald Trumps’ second would-be assassin begins on the anniversary of his attempt, here’s what we know.
Ukraine trace ignored? Few seem to care about Ryan Routh’s Ukraine connections. Early in the conflict he tried to recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Moldova and Taiwan to fight against Russia. But when he mentioned Ukraine in court, the judge silenced him. "Prosecutors, in the end, only want to bring a case forward that gives them the believability and confidence that they can win," Matthew Crosston, professor of national security at Bowie State University, tells Sputnik. Trump's Ukraine stance Shortly before the attempted shooting, Trump pledged in an election debate to end the Ukraine conflict. Those behind arming Ukraine opposed that, while Routh’s preparations including multiple burner phones suggest he may not have acted alone. But "prosecutors did not find it productive or realistic to look more seriously into how Routh was radicalized or who facilitated his access to weapons or attempts at acquiring more weapons," Crosston says. They already have the suspect – so why bother?
As the trial of Donald Trumps’ second would-be assassin begins on the anniversary of his attempt, here’s what we know.
Few seem to care about Ryan Routh’s Ukraine connections. Early in the conflict he tried to recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Moldova and Taiwan to fight against Russia. But when he mentioned Ukraine in court, the judge silenced him.
"Prosecutors, in the end, only want to bring a case forward that gives them the believability and confidence that they can win," Matthew Crosston, professor of national security at Bowie State University, tells Sputnik.
Shortly before the attempted shooting, Trump pledged in an election debate to end the Ukraine conflict.
Those behind arming Ukraine opposed that, while Routh’s preparations including multiple burner phones suggest he may not have acted alone.
But "prosecutors did not find it productive or realistic to look more seriously into how Routh was radicalized or who facilitated his access to weapons or attempts at acquiring more weapons," Crosston says.
They already have the suspect – so why bother?