https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/russias-fleet-forces-strike-targets-in-baltic-sea-as-part-of-zapad-2025-drills-1122795797.html

Russia's Fleet Forces Strike Targets in Baltic Sea as Part of Zapad-2025 Drills

Russia's Fleet Forces Strike Targets in Baltic Sea as Part of Zapad-2025 Drills

Sputnik International

The Baltic Fleet forces carried out a joint missile strike with cruise missiles on naval targets in the Baltic Sea as part of the Zapad-2025 Belarusian-Russian military drills, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2025-09-16T09:48+0000

2025-09-16T09:48+0000

2025-09-16T09:48+0000

military

russia

baltic sea

belarus

russian defense ministry

su-30sm

iskander-m

bal

military drill

joint drill

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/10/1122795636_0:139:3146:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_25fd240d8357618f563ed8bb712797e1.jpg

"As part of the Zapad-2025 joint strategic exercise, the crew of the Stoikiy corvette, the crew of the Bal coastal missile system and the crews of Su-30SM multirole fighters of the Baltic Fleet naval aviation carried out the task of delivering a joint missile strike with cruise missiles at a target position simulating a detachment of warships of a simulated enemy," the ministry said in a statement.Russian strategic Tu-160 bombers simulate cruise missile strikes at Zapad-2025 drillsBelarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has headed to Russia to observe the active phase of the Zapad-2025 exercise. The Russia-Belarus strategic drills Zapad-2025 are set to conclude on September 16.

russia

baltic sea

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian strategic Tu-160 bombers simulate cruise missile strikes at Zapad-2025 drills Sputnik International Russian strategic Tu-160 bombers simulate cruise missile strikes at Zapad-2025 drills 2025-09-16T09:48+0000 true PT0M49S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

baltic fleet forces, russia's fleet forces, zapad-2025 drills