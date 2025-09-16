https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/russias-fleet-forces-strike-targets-in-baltic-sea-as-part-of-zapad-2025-drills-1122795797.html
Russia's Fleet Forces Strike Targets in Baltic Sea as Part of Zapad-2025 Drills
The Baltic Fleet forces carried out a joint missile strike with cruise missiles on naval targets in the Baltic Sea as part of the Zapad-2025 Belarusian-Russian military drills, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As part of the Zapad-2025 joint strategic exercise, the crew of the Stoikiy corvette, the crew of the Bal coastal missile system and the crews of Su-30SM multirole fighters of the Baltic Fleet naval aviation carried out the task of delivering a joint missile strike with cruise missiles at a target position simulating a detachment of warships of a simulated enemy," the ministry said in a statement.Russian strategic Tu-160 bombers simulate cruise missile strikes at Zapad-2025 drillsBelarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has headed to Russia to observe the active phase of the Zapad-2025 exercise. The Russia-Belarus strategic drills Zapad-2025 are set to conclude on September 16.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Baltic Fleet forces carried out a joint missile strike with cruise missiles on naval targets in the Baltic Sea as part of the Zapad-2025 Belarusian-Russian military drills, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As part of the Zapad-2025 joint strategic exercise, the crew of the Stoikiy corvette, the crew of the Bal coastal missile system and the crews of Su-30SM multirole fighters of the Baltic Fleet naval aviation carried out the task of delivering a joint missile strike with cruise missiles at a target position simulating a detachment of warships of a simulated enemy," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian strategic Tu-160 bombers simulate cruise missile strikes at Zapad-2025 drills
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has headed to Russia to observe the active phase of the Zapad-2025 exercise. The Russia-Belarus strategic drills Zapad-2025 are set to conclude on September 16.
As part of the exercises, Russia deployed its operational-tactical Iskander-M missile systems in the Kaliningrad region, capable of launching nuclear missiles.
According to the Belarusian military, military representatives from 23 countries attended the drills, including three NATO members — Hungary, the US, and Turkiye.