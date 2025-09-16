International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Holds Briefing Ahead of Intervision 2025 International Music Contest
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/sergey-lavrov-holds-briefing-ahead-of-intervision-2025-international-music-contest--1122794417.html
Lavrov Holds Briefing Ahead of Intervision 2025 International Music Contest
Lavrov Holds Briefing Ahead of Intervision 2025 International Music Contest
Sputnik International
Intervision 2025 International Music Contest will take place at Moscow's Live Arena on September 20. Russia will be represented by singer Shaman. Composer and producer Igor Matvienko will represent Russia on the contest's jury panel.
2025-09-16T08:04+0000
2025-09-16T08:04+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
russia
moscow
contest
song contest
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122366123_0:0:3248:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_b09981d889df002936dabe938d27d92b.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold's briefing ahead of the Intervision 2025 International Music Contest scheduled to take place in Moscow.On September 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a video address to Intervision's draw ceremony, described the event as a "music Expo" and a platform for dialogue and cultural enrichment. Journalists from more than 25 countries have been accredited to cover Intervision, emphasizing the international media community's attention to the contest, the minister said.Participating countries will include Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kenya, China, Colombia, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, the US, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia and South Africa.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lavrov Intervid
Sputnik International
Lavrov Intervid
2025-09-16T08:04+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122366123_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc1f26385a9752a9e3e36bdc59c1e60a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
intervision 2025 international music contest, sergey lavrov, moscow's live arena, intervision
intervision 2025 international music contest, sergey lavrov, moscow's live arena, intervision

Lavrov Holds Briefing Ahead of Intervision 2025 International Music Contest

08:04 GMT 16.09.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Yegorov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Yegorov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Intervision 2025 International Music Contest will take place at Moscow's Live Arena on September 20. Russia will be represented by singer Shaman. Composer and producer Igor Matvienko will represent Russia on the contest's jury panel.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold's briefing ahead of the Intervision 2025 International Music Contest scheduled to take place in Moscow.
On September 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a video address to Intervision's draw ceremony, described the event as a "music Expo" and a platform for dialogue and cultural enrichment. Journalists from more than 25 countries have been accredited to cover Intervision, emphasizing the international media community's attention to the contest, the minister said.
Participating countries will include Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kenya, China, Colombia, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, the US, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia and South Africa.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала