Lavrov Holds Briefing Ahead of Intervision 2025 International Music Contest

Intervision 2025 International Music Contest will take place at Moscow's Live Arena on September 20. Russia will be represented by singer Shaman. Composer and producer Igor Matvienko will represent Russia on the contest's jury panel.

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold's briefing ahead of the Intervision 2025 International Music Contest scheduled to take place in Moscow.On September 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a video address to Intervision's draw ceremony, described the event as a "music Expo" and a platform for dialogue and cultural enrichment. Journalists from more than 25 countries have been accredited to cover Intervision, emphasizing the international media community's attention to the contest, the minister said.Participating countries will include Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kenya, China, Colombia, Cuba, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, the US, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia and South Africa.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

