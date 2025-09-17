https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/nuclear-biological-and-chemical-protection-units-drill-during-zapad-2025-1122799850.html
Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Units Drill During Zapad-2025
Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Units Drill During Zapad-2025
Sputnik International
During the main stage of the joint strategic exercise Zapad-2025, units of the Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection (NBC) successfully conducted breach operations, enabling the advancement of assault forces.
2025-09-17T09:46+0000
2025-09-17T09:46+0000
2025-09-17T09:46+0000
military
military & intelligence
belarus
mulino
russia
nbc
radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/11/1122800101_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f06eeb9dc32ae042d208bc709e97a2a6.jpg
The maneuvers held at the Mulino training ground, the NBC protection units were tasked with creating secure passages through mine-explosive barriers, which is necessary for the further offensive operations of assault groups. The Zapad-2025 exercise is a large-scale joint strategic operation conducted by the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. Official reports from the Russian Ministry of Defence state that the exercise held on September 12-16 involves around 100,000 military personnel and is taking place across 41 training ground in Belarus.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/putin-visits-mulino-training-ground-in-nizhny-novgorod-as-part-of-zapad-2025-exercises-1122797225.html
belarus
mulino
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/11/1122800101_281:0:1721:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_18d8c47f7d359494b88d0e3e0cc4ec16.jpg
Nuclear, biological and chemical protection units during Zapad-2025 military exercise
Sputnik International
Nuclear, biological and chemical protection units conduct maneuvers during Zapad-2025 military exercise in Belarus
2025-09-17T09:46+0000
true
PT1M23S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
zapad-2025, russia, belarus, military excercise
zapad-2025, russia, belarus, military excercise
Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Units Drill During Zapad-2025
During the main stage of the joint strategic exercise Zapad-2025, units of the Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection (NBC) successfully conducted breach operations, enabling the advancement of assault forces.
The maneuvers held at the Mulino training ground, the NBC protection units were tasked with creating secure passages through mine-explosive barriers, which is necessary for the further offensive operations of assault groups.
The Zapad-2025 exercise is a large-scale joint strategic operation conducted by the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. Official reports from the Russian Ministry of Defence state that the exercise held on September 12-16 involves around 100,000 military personnel and is taking place across 41 training ground in Belarus.