https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/nuclear-biological-and-chemical-protection-units-drill-during-zapad-2025-1122799850.html

Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Units Drill During Zapad-2025

Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Units Drill During Zapad-2025

Sputnik International

During the main stage of the joint strategic exercise Zapad-2025, units of the Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection (NBC) successfully conducted breach operations, enabling the advancement of assault forces.

2025-09-17T09:46+0000

2025-09-17T09:46+0000

2025-09-17T09:46+0000

military

military & intelligence

belarus

mulino

russia

nbc

radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/11/1122800101_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f06eeb9dc32ae042d208bc709e97a2a6.jpg

The maneuvers held at the Mulino training ground, the NBC protection units were tasked with creating secure passages through mine-explosive barriers, which is necessary for the further offensive operations of assault groups. The Zapad-2025 exercise is a large-scale joint strategic operation conducted by the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. Official reports from the Russian Ministry of Defence state that the exercise held on September 12-16 involves around 100,000 military personnel and is taking place across 41 training ground in Belarus.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250916/putin-visits-mulino-training-ground-in-nizhny-novgorod-as-part-of-zapad-2025-exercises-1122797225.html

belarus

mulino

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nuclear, biological and chemical protection units during Zapad-2025 military exercise Sputnik International Nuclear, biological and chemical protection units conduct maneuvers during Zapad-2025 military exercise in Belarus 2025-09-17T09:46+0000 true PT1M23S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zapad-2025, russia, belarus, military excercise