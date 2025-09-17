Russia Advancing in Almost All Directions in Special Operation Zone - General Staff Chief
18:28 GMT 17.09.2025 (Updated: 18:44 GMT 17.09.2025)
The Army general inspected combat missions by units operating in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the front on Wednesday.
In a statement, General Valery Gerasimov said intense battles are unfolding near the strategic town, where Ukraine has been unsuccessfully trying to halt a Russian advance.
Gerasimov also highlighted:
the Zapad Battlegroup's advance in Kupyansk
Russian forces' progress in the Krasnolimansk direction, and the liberation of Kirovsk, which is nearing completion
the Ukrainian Armed Forces' redeployment their most capable units to the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) area at the expense of other directions, which is aiding the advance of Russian forces elsewhere
the advance of Russian assault units from the Yug Battlegroup on Seversk
fighting in the Aleksandro-Kalinovka direction in close proximity to Konstantinovka, with Russian forces entering Plescheyevka
the continuing destruction of enemy forces blocked south of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir
the "Vostok" Battlegroup's advance in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions
Gerasimov also highlighted the role of the Naval Infantry units in achieving the goals of the special military operation.
"There is full confidence that the tasks set before them will continue to be successfully accomplished," he said.
During Wednesday's inspection of the Tsentr Battlegroup's operations, Gerasimov listened to reports from formation and unit commanders and other officials. He also presented awards to servicemen who distinguished themselves in the ongoing operations to liberal remaining Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Donetsk People's Republic, thanking then for their valor and courage.