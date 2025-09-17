https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/russia-advancing-in-almost-all-directions-in-special-operation-zone---general-staff-chief-1122804227.html

Russia Advancing in Almost All Directions in Special Operation Zone - General Staff Chief

The Army general inspected combat missions by units operating in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the front on Wednesday.

In a statement, General Valery Gerasimov said intense battles are unfolding near the strategic town, where Ukraine has been unsuccessfully trying to halt a Russian advance.Gerasimov also highlighted:Gerasimov also highlighted the role of the Naval Infantry units in achieving the goals of the special military operation.During Wednesday's inspection of the Tsentr Battlegroup's operations, Gerasimov listened to reports from formation and unit commanders and other officials. He also presented awards to servicemen who distinguished themselves in the ongoing operations to liberal remaining Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Donetsk People's Republic, thanking then for their valor and courage.

