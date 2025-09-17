International
JUST IN: Russia Advancing in Almost All Directions in Special Operation Zone - General Staff Chief
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Advancing in Almost All Directions in Special Operation Zone - General Staff Chief
The Army general inspected combat missions by units operating in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) sector of the front on Wednesday.
In a statement, General Valery Gerasimov said intense battles are unfolding near the strategic town, where Ukraine has been unsuccessfully trying to halt a Russian advance.Gerasimov also highlighted:Gerasimov also highlighted the role of the Naval Infantry units in achieving the goals of the special military operation.During Wednesday's inspection of the Tsentr Battlegroup's operations, Gerasimov listened to reports from formation and unit commanders and other officials. He also presented awards to servicemen who distinguished themselves in the ongoing operations to liberal remaining Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Donetsk People's Republic, thanking then for their valor and courage.
18:28 GMT 17.09.2025 (Updated: 18:44 GMT 17.09.2025)
In a statement, General Valery Gerasimov said intense battles are unfolding near the strategic town, where Ukraine has been unsuccessfully trying to halt a Russian advance.
Gerasimov also highlighted:
the Zapad Battlegroup's advance in Kupyansk
Russian forces' progress in the Krasnolimansk direction, and the liberation of Kirovsk, which is nearing completion
the Ukrainian Armed Forces' redeployment their most capable units to the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) area at the expense of other directions, which is aiding the advance of Russian forces elsewhere
the advance of Russian assault units from the Yug Battlegroup on Seversk
fighting in the Aleksandro-Kalinovka direction in close proximity to Konstantinovka, with Russian forces entering Plescheyevka
the continuing destruction of enemy forces blocked south of the Kleban-Byk Reservoir
the "Vostok" Battlegroup's advance in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions
Gerasimov also highlighted the role of the Naval Infantry units in achieving the goals of the special military operation.

"There is full confidence that the tasks set before them will continue to be successfully accomplished," he said.

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine: How It is Progressing
17:32 GMT
During Wednesday's inspection of the Tsentr Battlegroup's operations, Gerasimov listened to reports from formation and unit commanders and other officials. He also presented awards to servicemen who distinguished themselves in the ongoing operations to liberal remaining Ukrainian-controlled areas of the Donetsk People's Republic, thanking then for their valor and courage.
