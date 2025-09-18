International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/police-use-tear-gas-force-against-participants-of-mass-protest-in-paris-1122810457.html
Police Use Tear Gas, Force Against Participants of Mass Protest in Paris
Police Use Tear Gas, Force Against Participants of Mass Protest in Paris
Sputnik International
The police are using tear gas and force against the participants of a mass protest against austerity measures in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
2025-09-18T18:29+0000
2025-09-18T18:29+0000
world
paris
france
protests
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/12/1122810297_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0a3575b853b8e3152166be18285d70.jpg
Various protests are taking place all over France on Thursday. The authorities expect that up to 900,000 demonstrators will take part in them. In Paris, up to 100,000 people may join the demonstrations. More than 180 people were detained during the protests, 31 of them in Paris, the BFMTV channel reported, citing the French Interior Ministry. At least 11 law enforcement officers, 10 demonstrators and one journalist were injured, the broadcaster said.
paris
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/12/1122810297_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22e5ce607a3ca4c84ca185cf94488934.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
paris protests, france trade union protests, france strike
paris protests, france trade union protests, france strike

Police Use Tear Gas, Force Against Participants of Mass Protest in Paris

18:29 GMT 18.09.2025
© AP Photo / Aurelien MorissardProtesters march during a demonstration called by major trade unions to oppose budget cuts, in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Protesters march during a demonstration called by major trade unions to oppose budget cuts, in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2025
© AP Photo / Aurelien Morissard
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The police are using tear gas and force against the participants of a mass protest against austerity measures in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
Various protests are taking place all over France on Thursday. The authorities expect that up to 900,000 demonstrators will take part in them. In Paris, up to 100,000 people may join the demonstrations.
More than 180 people were detained during the protests, 31 of them in Paris, the BFMTV channel reported, citing the French Interior Ministry.
At least 11 law enforcement officers, 10 demonstrators and one journalist were injured, the broadcaster said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала