Police Use Tear Gas, Force Against Participants of Mass Protest in Paris

The police are using tear gas and force against the participants of a mass protest against austerity measures in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Various protests are taking place all over France on Thursday. The authorities expect that up to 900,000 demonstrators will take part in them. In Paris, up to 100,000 people may join the demonstrations. More than 180 people were detained during the protests, 31 of them in Paris, the BFMTV channel reported, citing the French Interior Ministry. At least 11 law enforcement officers, 10 demonstrators and one journalist were injured, the broadcaster said.

