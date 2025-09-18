https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/russia-fully-satisfies-needs-of-armed-forces-for-combat-aircraft---putin-1122809036.html

Russia Fully Satisfies Needs of Armed Forces for Combat Aircraft - Putin

Russia Fully Satisfies Needs of Armed Forces for Combat Aircraft - Putin

Russia fully meets the needs of the Russian armed forces in combat aviation and supplies equipment for export - Putin

"And now, despite the fact that we need combat aircraft ourselves in the context of the special military operation, I do not believe that our aviation enterprises are over-sized. We not only fully meet the needs of the Russian armed forces today, but also supply the necessary equipment for export. It is in great demand," Putin said at a meeting with leaders of political party factions in the State Duma. Russian has saved the industry of combat aviation production, restored it and made many steps forward, Putin said, adding that the country has also achieved success in domestic engine building. Russia's PD-14 aircraft engine is better than world standards, Putin said. Russia needs to resolve issues related to the development of local aviation, Putin concluded.

