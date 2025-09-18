https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/russia-fully-satisfies-needs-of-armed-forces-for-combat-aircraft---putin-1122809036.html
Russia Fully Satisfies Needs of Armed Forces for Combat Aircraft - Putin
NOVO-OGARYOVO (Sputnik) - Russia fully meets the needs of the Russian armed forces in combat aviation and supplies equipment for export, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"And now, despite the fact that we need combat aircraft ourselves in the context of the special military operation, I do not believe that our aviation enterprises are over-sized. We not only fully meet the needs of the Russian armed forces today, but also supply the necessary equipment for export. It is in great demand," Putin said at a meeting with leaders of political party factions in the State Duma.
Russian has saved the industry of combat aviation production, restored it and made many steps forward, Putin said, adding that the country has also achieved success in domestic engine building.
Russia's PD-14 aircraft engine is better than world standards, Putin said.
"Four countries in total make engines like [PD-14], four countries, including Russia. This is definitely one of our competitive advantages in the real production sector of the economy," Putin said, adding that work on engines for wide-body and long-range aircraft in Russia is actively underway.
Russia needs to resolve issues related to the development of local aviation, Putin concluded.