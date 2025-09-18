International
Russia Pushes Back Against ICAO on MH17 Crash Involvement
Russia Pushes Back Against ICAO on MH17 Crash Involvement
Russia has challenged the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council’s decision on its supposed involvement in the 2014 Boeing 777 crash, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"On September 18, Russia, in accordance with Article 84 of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), challenged in the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) the baseless decision of the Council of the ICAO on Russia's alleged involvement in the downing of Malaysian Boeing Flight MH17," the ministry's statement reads.Russia has appealed the Council’s decision on all grounds — jurisdiction, applicable law, factual findings, and due to serious procedural violations, the ministry noted. Russia expects the ICJ to adopt a fully impartial approach in this high-profile case.Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014 while flying over Donbass, where a military conflict between the Ukrainian Army and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was taking place at the time.
Russia Pushes Back Against ICAO on MH17 Crash Involvement

19:03 GMT 18.09.2025
Russia has challenged the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council’s decision on its supposed involvement in the 2014 Boeing 777 crash, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
"On September 18, Russia, in accordance with Article 84 of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), challenged in the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) the baseless decision of the Council of the ICAO on Russia's alleged involvement in the downing of Malaysian Boeing Flight MH17," the ministry's statement reads.
Russia has appealed the Council’s decision on all grounds — jurisdiction, applicable law, factual findings, and due to serious procedural violations, the ministry noted. Russia expects the ICJ to adopt a fully impartial approach in this high-profile case.
"Russia will seek the truth in accordance with obligations under the UN Charter and applicable international law," the ministry emphasized.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014 while flying over Donbass, where a military conflict between the Ukrainian Army and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was taking place at the time.
