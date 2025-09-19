https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/moscow-hosts-discussion-of-the-industry-of-the-future-at-brics-cloud-cities-forum-1122817849.html

Moscow Hosts Discussion of the Industry of the Future at 'BRICS Cloud Cities' Forum

A session titled "Present-Day Industry in Digital Megacities" was held as part of the "BRICS Cloud Cities" forum.

The central topics of discussion were the development of robotics, production automation, and artificial intelligence, which form the technological framework of future cities, according to the press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.The discussion included representatives from Russia, China, India, and France – urban strategists, business leaders, and experts in the field of urban studies.Moscow is one of the global leaders in implementing cutting-edge innovative solutions. The city is not only developing its own high-tech productions but also building partnerships that strengthen Moscow's position on the global market.Dmitry Shanin, General Director of Geltek-Medika Company, reported that the capital's cosmetic products are increasingly entering the international market. Vladimir Krikushenko, General Director of NexTouch, emphasized that many foreign partners enjoy visiting Moscow productions and note the high level of the products. One of the key factors enabling the creation of high-quality goods is the comprehensive support from the city, particularly the localization of production in the Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Residents of the capital's SEZ receive a range of tax benefits and ready-made industrial infrastructure, which in turn allows companies to focus on producing high-tech products. Ivan Gnatyuk, co-founder and Business Development Director of NPK Simba, noted that it is now especially necessary to develop domestic production, including lithium-ion batteries, as it allows for faster implementation of new technologies without dependence on foreign partners."Despite differences in national strategies and the scales of megacities, all cities face the same challenges. These include population growth, the need for sustainable development, and widespread digitalization. Therefore, international cooperation is becoming not just useful, but strategically necessary today. It is joint initiatives, the exchange of experience, and technological solutions that help accelerate infrastructure modernization, improve the efficiency of technological processes, and open new growth points for industry," said the session moderator, Polina Pavlova, Advisor to the Minister of the Moscow Government, Head of the Press Service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

