Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict

Riot police “Berkut” and anti-government protesters in Maidan square in Kiev, Ukraine
In the winter of 2014, violent clashes between protesters, including nationalists, and Ukrainian security forces broke out on Independence Square, known in Ukrainian as Maidan Nezalezhnosti, in Kiev. Photo: Tents of European integration supporters on Independence Square in Kiev, where clashes between the opposition and police broke out. 18 February 2014.
Supporters of the opposition on Maidan Square in Kiev during the clashes between protesters and the police. (File)
Police officers are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police