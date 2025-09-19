Police officers are seen on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kiev, where clashes began between protesters and the police

In the winter of 2014, violent clashes between protesters, including nationalists, and Ukrainian security forces broke out on Independence Square, known in Ukrainian as Maidan Nezalezhnosti, in Kiev. Photo: Tents of European integration supporters on Independence Square in Kiev, where clashes between the opposition and police broke out. 18 February 2014.

© Sputnik / Andrei Stenin / Go to the mediabank

© Sputnik / Alexei Furman

© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin

© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin / Go to the mediabank

