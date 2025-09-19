https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/pakistan-seeks-strategic-partnership-with-russia-in-it--minister-for-it-and-telecommunications-1122814414.html

Pakistan Seeks 'Strategic Partnership' With Russia in IT — Minister for IT and Telecommunications

Shaza Fatima, Pakistan's Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik during her first official visit to Russia as Pakistan's federal minister for IT and telecom.

Sputnik: Could you elaborate on the primary objectives of your visit and what your agenda here looks like?Shaza Fatima: This is my first official visit as the federal minister for IT and telecom from the government of Pakistan. On a larger level, if I talk about our goals and ambitions, which will follow my visit today, it is essentially looking into strategic partnership with Russia and looking to see how can we further enhance our collaboration in these fields. So particularly Russia's strength in areas like cyber security, artificial intelligence -- those are the areas that would be the key focus. And we'd be looking towards not just one-off collaborations, but a larger canvas where we can have conversations government-to-government, business-to business, and also in turn then eventually look into a deeper people-to people interaction as well. So this is why we're here. Basically today there was the first session of the second IT Congress and that is what I attended and it was brilliant to see structural technology companies display their technologies, their products out there.Sputnik: So did anything stand out in particular?Shaza Fatima: Yeah, we actually had a conversation with a couple of companies and also organizations who are interested in B2B investments. And that is where, moving forward, we will introduce them to certain Pakistani companies who are interested in working with Russian companies in particular. Had a good conversation with a couple cybersecurity companies and we'll be looking how we can use the Russian technologies to our benefit as we digitize and as we move towards e-government and we move towards digital economy and cashless economy, it is very interesting to see how Russia has really outdone themselves in these areas. We strongly feel that Russian technology and expertise, and Pakistan's market and youths, which is absolutely innovative and enterprising, is a great combination to work together.Sputnik: So you used a very powerful word, "strategic partnership". Can you help our audience members understand what you mean by that? How does Pakistan envision a potentially strategic partnership with Russia in IT?Shaza Fatima: For instance, today I'm here as a part of the SCO. And Russia and Pakistan are both part of SCO. These are certain multilateral organizations where we're continuously working together in terms of geopolitical issues. Russia's idea and overall the SCO idea of building a Eurasia corridor is also something which is of great interest to us.Pakistan right now is looking to becoming a data transit hub, and eventually a digital hub for this region overall. We're right now connecting China with the Arabian Sea via the data transit, and we're also looking to connect Central Asian countries. So that's the kind of digital corridor that we're envisaging. And further on from there, in addition to connectivity, like I said before, there's a lot of interest in cybersecurity as the whole. It's paradigm shift towards digital technologies and at one point you would see IT as an industry standalone but today IT cuts across every single aspect of our lives. And as we begin to digitize and as our data goes up in our data centers and cloud, there's an increased use of and this is where the strategic part comes in, a strategic need for cybersecurity capabilities. So that's one area. Same goes for artificial intelligence. As cybersecurity is important in every aspect and every sector, especially also in the national security, artificial intelligence plays a similar role. Today, whether it's health tech, ad-tech, industrial productivity, agriculture -- AI and automation is something, which is going to really make or break countries. So these are the kind of areas that we're looking to partner with Russia and this is where we're coming from.Sputnik: So you had another term that I think is very colorful and interesting, digital corridor, because I think people are used to hearing about physical transport corridors across Eurasia, international "North-South" transport corridor, "One belt-- One road". But here you're talking about the creation of a digital corridor across greater Eurasia. Could you tell us a bit about how that might look in practice and what would Pakistan like its world to be in there?Shaza Fatima: So when I talk about Digital Corridor, it's connectivity, and how can we make use of Pakistan's strategic location to become a data transit hub for countries that surround it, especially on the northwestern side, the landlocked countries, for which Pakistan provides the shortest route all the way to submarine cables.Right now we have seven submarine cables landing in Pakistan. We've landed two more, which will be functional, hopefully, by next year and there are three more in the pipeline. So we're diversifying our submarine connectivity routes and we're looking to make Pakistan a connectivity hub. Similarly, on the tech side, on the IT side, we're right now in the process of making Pakistan into a digital nation, Pakistan, and what it essentially means is that we will be digitizing the country in our economy, our governance, and our society. And what that does is that it actually not just creates a lot of data, but also creates a lots of opportunity and makes Pakistan into a hub in itself.With Pakistan's 240 million population and over 60% of that being under the age of 30, we're also one of the finest tech destinations when it comes to providing the best kind of human resource capital, which is not just quality competitive, but also cost competitive. So we have all the right kind of ingredients to make Pakistan into a digital hub and allow for this digital corridor to pass through it.Sputnik: And as we were talking shortly before the interview, I was surprised to learn that Pakistan has a trade surplus in IT. Absolutely.Shaza Fatima: You're absolutely right. So Pakistan's IT exports have been growing at around an average over 20% over the last three years. And not just is this an absolute number, but you're actually right in saying that almost it's 85% trade surplus that we're looking at in the sector. Our target is to almost, you know, increase it by at least 5x this number over the next three years, and that's the kind of growth target that we're looking at. And we're very hopeful that with the kind of, like I said, a lot of youth population which acts as the basic raw material for the tech sector, our incentive policies which allow for our freelancers and remote workers to work tax-free, export tax right now is only 0.25%, for the companies who are registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board. So, these are the kind of incentives that we're providing for the industry in order for it to thrive and grow and to enable the ecosystem at large.Sputnik: The other interesting thing that I noticed as I was researching Pakistan's IT sector, it seems as though you have a multipolar approach when it comes to looking for partners. And what I mean by that is that I saw that you have meetings with your Chinese colleagues, with your Turkish colleagues, with your Qatari colleagues. I guess, you know, the reason I'm interested in that is because Silicon Valley has traditionally been considered the main IT hub. Why has Pakistan decided to pursue a more diversified approach, working, I guess, with rising tech industries and not just with the established players?Shaza Fatima: That's a very good question there. Pakistan's exports still are over 50% to the US, so that remains a partner when it comes to the sector. But in the last few years, we've seen countries like Saudi Arabia, countries like UAE, countries, like China, the names that you've taken, Qatar, all of these countries really excel in the field. As a country, we're very proud of how our leadership has taken our foreign policy forward. We're very open, we're very straightforward, but we've been able to maintain good relationship with all our partners when it comes to, especially our economic interests. And that is how we look at Pakistan at large as a country which is available and open to business with anyone and everyone when it come to our interests. But for tech sector especially, I think it's of increasing importance that collaborations take place. It's going to be very difficult to navigate in isolation moving forward -- areas like cybersecurity itself, the digital public infrastructures that are growing together, ethical AI, inclusive AI, safe secure technologies, that is something that we need to work on across the board, and we need harmonize regulations so that we remain interoperable and we remain connected.Sputnik: And, you know, over the course of this interview, you've cited AI and cybersecurity as the two most promising areas for Russia-Pakistan cooperation. Could you elaborate on how this cooperation could look like? Would it be just Russian companies, Russian startups providing their products to Pakistan? Or do you envision some other, I guess, mechanism?Shaza Fatima: In addition to cybersecurity and AI, there's a couple of other things that I would like to mention. So for example, we're going really big on e-governance and national digitization. So there are two essential pillars that our ministry works under. One is the Digital Nation Pakistan, which is the national digitisation enabled by an enacted law by the Parliament, the Digital Nations Pakistan Act 2025, And the other is the tech destination Pakistan, which looks for industrial enablement, for a thriving ecosystem, regulatory ease, ease of doing business, so that our companies grow and are able to export to larger markets. Both these areas are of core importance. The two that I keep talking about are essentially cross-cutting. But over and above that, I think investments in digital public infrastructure. In national digitization and e-governance are also something which will be of great importance to Pakistan when it comes to our talks with Russia. So yeah, these are certain key components that we're looking at. And like I said before, we in Pakistan, we're pushing for private sector to take the lead when it come to digital development. So we'll be looking into more B2B interactions and investments, but also southern GTG corporations, whatever possible.Sputnik: And of course, you know, space is not exactly information technologies, but it's an adjacent sphere because you can't have internet without satellites. You need to have robust space infrastructure in order to make all these great IT plans a reality. Is Pakistan exploring the possibility of maybe cooperating with Russia, which is a long-established player in space?Shaza Fatima: In Pakistan, our space regulation is dealt by an independent regulatory body which is in the process of finalizing the regulations via which we will be able to issue licenses to satellite or internet operating companies. As a policy, we have an open space policy and we will be welcoming all companies who want to apply for the license, and given that the regulatory obligations are fulfilled, the authority will take its decision in terms of issuing licenses. It's quite a cross-cutting domain because till we talk about a satellite sending signals to land, but then from land onwards, there's a separate regulatory body, which is Pakistan Telecommunication Authority that then looks into the licensing process. We're trying to streamline the whole system right now and get the right kind of regulations in, in order to encourage more and more companies to apply. Let's see how that works out in a few months.Sputnik: So, so far we've talked a lot about B2B government to government but I'm wondering have there been any discussions or plans about potentially bringing Pakistani scientists, Russian scientists together and trying to see, you know, increase the exchange of knowledge and perhaps even look at joint projects together?Shaza Fatima: That would be very interesting to see how we can bring our not just scientists and professionals together, but it would be interesting to see how can look into some student exchange, internship exchange programs which essentially create people to people relationships. Those are the kind of relationships that eventually go a long way in terms of bilateral relations between the countries when it actually becomes a bilateral relation between nations. So that is absolutely on the cards and we can definitely look into such exchange programs. We have different ministries that actually look at these particular transactions and interactions. We will definitely have a joint committee. Working group looking into how we can enhance these.Sputnik: Obviously, your portfolio is information technology and telecommunication, but you're an experienced politician. So if you don't mind, I'd like to ask you a question about the broader strategic picture, especially given the fact that the prime minister of Pakistan will be coming to Russia in November. How do you believe enhanced strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Russia can help build this regional eurasian integration that Russia has said it's wanted, that Pakistan has said it's want it, other countries in the region have said it wanted. What exactly about, you know, what can Russian Pakistan achieve together? And why does it make sense for Russia and Pakistan to work together?Shaza Fatima: The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, I think, is a very critical forum when it comes to such a cooperation and organization, especially on a regional level. Generally speaking, I thinks it's very, very important that there's regional integration. We've seen how the EU has done fairly well through its interoperability and by becoming strong regional organization.I believe that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization also has a very bright future when it comes to regional cooperation. I think everybody benefits if the region comes together and we work and we talk about things like technology transfer, again, safety and security and ethics.So we've moved from the digital age to an "intelligent age" now and in this age where artificial intelligence is literally taking over everything, I think it's very important to have all of our perspectives sent into the machine learning aspect of it and not just have a limited amount of knowledge that is being processed there.I think it's extremely important that North-South divide needs to end here. Everybody needs to work together, especially in light of the intelligent age that we're working in. It's going to be critical for us, all of us, to preserve our perspectives, our cultures, our societies, our languages, everything that is going to eventually change as our younger generations begin to grow up in a world where their source of information is now less about parents and schools and more about what they learn on these digital platforms.So it's going to be critical for us to really take a 180-degree turn and look at the world from a completely different lens, which is now dominated by digital emerging technologies. So the Web 3, quantum, artificial intelligence, cyber security, the digital public infrastructures -- all of these things are going to critically change the way we've been looking at the world at large, including geopolitics.Sputnik: Madam Minister, thank you for such an in-depth policy interview.

