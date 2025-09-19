https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/putin-inspects-technological-achievements-that-ensure-russian-defense-industry-superiority-1122818826.html

Putin Inspects Technological Achievements That Ensure Russian Defense Industry Superiority

Putin Inspects Technological Achievements That Ensure Russian Defense Industry Superiority

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the city of Perm, where he was shown achievements that ensure the superiority of the Russian defense industry on the global stage,

2025-09-19T15:04+0000

2025-09-19T15:04+0000

2025-09-19T15:04+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

defense

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/13/1122818306_0:0:848:477_1920x0_80_0_0_4573505fb24a7854dfecbd44d30fa477.png

"Particular attention will be paid to demonstrating technological achievements and engineering solutions that ensure the superiority of the Russian defense industry on the global stage," the materials showed. The main areas of the exhibition were:-advanced multiple launch rocket systems-self-propelled and towed artillery units-artillery blanks for various types of Russian weapons-unmanned systems-means of countering air threats

russia

2025

News

en_EN

As part of his trip to the Perm Krai, Vladimir Putin was shown solutions that ensure the global superiority of the Russian defense industry, according to background materials for the visit.

Sputnik International

As part of his trip to the Perm Krai, Vladimir Putin was shown solutions that ensure the global superiority of the Russian defense industry, according to background materials for the visit.

2025-09-19T15:04+0000

true

PT0M53S