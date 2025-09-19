https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/putin-inspects-technological-achievements-that-ensure-russian-defense-industry-superiority-1122818826.html
Putin Inspects Technological Achievements That Ensure Russian Defense Industry Superiority
Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the city of Perm, where he was shown achievements that ensure the superiority of the Russian defense industry on the global stage,
PERM, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the city of Perm, where he was shown achievements that ensure the superiority of the Russian defense industry on the global stage, according to materials for the president's visit to the Perm Region.
"Particular attention will be paid to demonstrating technological achievements and engineering solutions that ensure the superiority of the Russian defense industry on the global stage," the materials showed.
The main areas of the exhibition were:
-advanced multiple launch rocket systems
-self-propelled and towed artillery units
-artillery blanks for various types of Russian weapons
-means of countering air threats