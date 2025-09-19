International
Putin Inspects Technological Achievements That Ensure Russian Defense Industry Superiority
Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the city of Perm, where he was shown achievements that ensure the superiority of the Russian defense industry on the global stage,
"Particular attention will be paid to demonstrating technological achievements and engineering solutions that ensure the superiority of the Russian defense industry on the global stage," the materials showed. The main areas of the exhibition were:-advanced multiple launch rocket systems-self-propelled and towed artillery units-artillery blanks for various types of Russian weapons-unmanned systems-means of countering air threats
As part of his trip to the Perm Krai, Vladimir Putin was shown solutions that ensure the global superiority of the Russian defense industry, according to background materials for the visit.
As part of his trip to the Perm Krai, Vladimir Putin was shown solutions that ensure the global superiority of the Russian defense industry, according to background materials for the visit.
Putin Inspects Technological Achievements That Ensure Russian Defense Industry Superiority

15:04 GMT 19.09.2025
PERM, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the city of Perm, where he was shown achievements that ensure the superiority of the Russian defense industry on the global stage, according to materials for the president's visit to the Perm Region.
"Particular attention will be paid to demonstrating technological achievements and engineering solutions that ensure the superiority of the Russian defense industry on the global stage," the materials showed.
The main areas of the exhibition were:
-advanced multiple launch rocket systems
-self-propelled and towed artillery units
-artillery blanks for various types of Russian weapons
-unmanned systems
-means of countering air threats
