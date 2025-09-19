https://sputnikglobe.com/20250919/venezuelas-parliament-approves-strategic-partnership-agreement-with-russia---speaker-1122810764.html
Venezuela's Parliament Approves Strategic Partnership Agreement With Russia

The Venezuelan National Assembly approved in the first reading the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement with Russia, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, parliament speaker Jorge Rodriguez said.
"The honorable members of parliament who support the approval in the first reading of the draft law approving the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Russian Federation... I ask you to express this with the customary sign. The decision is adopted unanimously," Rodriguez said at a plenary session. The document was presented by ruling party lawmaker Roy Daza, who stressed the long-term nature of the agreement. He said the agreement reflects the dynamic development of political, trade, and diplomatic ties between Caracas and Moscow.


"The honorable members of parliament who support the approval in the first reading of the draft law approving the strategic partnership and cooperation agreement between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Russian Federation... I ask you to express this with the customary sign. The decision is adopted unanimously," Rodriguez said at a plenary session.
The document was presented by ruling party lawmaker Roy Daza, who stressed the long-term nature of the agreement.
He said the agreement reflects the dynamic development of political, trade, and diplomatic ties between Caracas and Moscow.