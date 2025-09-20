https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/australian-pressure-forces-us-contestant-to-withdraw-from-intervision-2025-final-1122824747.html
Australian Pressure Forces US Contestant to Withdraw From Intervision 2025 Final
Sputnik International
Greek-Australian singer Vassy, set to represent the US at Intervision 2025 in Moscow, will miss the final due to reasons beyond her control, host Alexei Vorobyov announced Saturday.
"We have to inform you that, for reasons beyond the control of the competition organizers and the US delegation, due to unprecedented political pressure from the Australian government, the singer Vassy will not be able to appear on stage as part of today's competition," Vorobyov announced. The Intervision organizers wish Vassy "strength, inspiration and the earliest opportunity to once again delight the public with her talent," the host added. However, the US will remain a full-fledged part of the competition and its judge panel, represented by Deep Purple and Rainbow's vocalist Joe Lynn Turner, Vorobyov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Greek-Australian artist Vasiliki Karagiorgos, known as Vassy, who was supposed to represent the United States at the Intervision 2025 song contest in Moscow, will skip the show finals for reasons beyond her control, host Alexei Vorobyov said on Saturday.
"We have to inform you that, for reasons beyond the control of the competition organizers and the US delegation, due to unprecedented political pressure from the Australian government, the singer Vassy will not be able to appear on stage as part of today's competition," Vorobyov announced.
The Intervision organizers wish Vassy "strength, inspiration and the earliest opportunity to once again delight the public with her talent," the host added.
However, the US will remain a full-fledged part of the competition and its judge panel, represented by Deep Purple and Rainbow's vocalist Joe Lynn Turner, Vorobyov said.