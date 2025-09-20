https://sputnikglobe.com/20250920/the-hague-anti-immigration-protest-turns-violent-stones-thrown-police-vehicle-set-on-fire-1122824124.html

The Hague Anti-Immigration Protest Turns Violent: Stones Thrown, Police Vehicle Set on Fire

The Hague police deployed additional units near the central railway station following a demonstration that escalated into riots and clashes.

As previously reported by broadcaster NOS, on Saturday a protest was held at the Malieveld in The Hague against the Dutch government’s migration policy. The rally turned violent after demonstrators moved from the field onto the nearby A12 highway. Protesters began throwing stones at police officers, and a police vehicle was set on fire during the unrest. In response, police used water cannons.At present, police continue to suppress disturbances near the Malieveld. The mass demonstration has been dispersed, but small groups of protesters remain in the vicinity of the protest site. Law enforcement has deployed additional forces around The Hague Central Station, located near the Malieveld, to ensure security. Special forces and mounted police are also present at the scene.

