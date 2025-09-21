International
France's Macron Admits That Seizing Frozen Russian Assets Would Break International Law
France's Macron Admits That Seizing Frozen Russian Assets Would Break International Law
Sputnik International
Russian central bank assets frozen in European clearing houses cannot be seized without violating international law, which would unleash "total chaos," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
"Regarding the frozen assets, we are all very much attached to be compliant with international rules. And you cannot seize these assets from the central bank even in such a situation. And I think it's a matter of credibility, and it's very important that our countries ... do respect the international laws," Macron said in an interview to CBS News. A move to confiscate state assets would be "the beginning of a total chaos," the French president warned. "So we will respect international law. We are predictable, and we will not do all impossible things with these frozen assets," Macron said.
France's Macron Admits That Seizing Frozen Russian Assets Would Break International Law

17:50 GMT 21.09.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian central bank assets frozen in European clearing houses cannot be seized without violating international law, which would unleash "total chaos," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.
"Regarding the frozen assets, we are all very much attached to be compliant with international rules. And you cannot seize these assets from the central bank even in such a situation. And I think it's a matter of credibility, and it's very important that our countries ... do respect the international laws," Macron said in an interview to CBS News.
A move to confiscate state assets would be "the beginning of a total chaos," the French president warned.
"So we will respect international law. We are predictable, and we will not do all impossible things with these frozen assets," Macron said.
