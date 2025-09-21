https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/trump-wants-afghanistan-to-return-bagram-base-to-us-soon-1122825398.html

Trump Wants Afghanistan to Return Bagram Base to US 'Soon'

Trump Wants Afghanistan to Return Bagram Base to US 'Soon'

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that he was expecting from the authorities of Afghanistan an immediate transfer of Bagram air base under US control.

2025-09-21T04:29+0000

2025-09-21T04:29+0000

2025-09-21T04:32+0000

world

us

donald trump

afghanistan

military base

us military base

bagram air base

us hegemony

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/15/1122825467_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_865786b95ad26ca6933b1758337ec67e.jpg

Previously, Trump threatened Afghanistan with "bad things" in case of refusal to transfer Bagram under US control. "We won't talk about that, but we're talking now to Afghanistan, and we want it back, and we want it back soon, right away, and if they don't do it, if they don't do it, you're going to find out what I'm going to do," the president told reporters at the event in Virginia.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us base, us military, afghanistan disaster, disaster withdrawal, deterring china, military base