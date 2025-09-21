https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/trump-wants-afghanistan-to-return-bagram-base-to-us-soon-1122825398.html
Trump Wants Afghanistan to Return Bagram Base to US 'Soon'
US President Donald Trump said that he was expecting from the authorities of Afghanistan an immediate transfer of Bagram air base under US control.
Previously, Trump threatened Afghanistan with "bad things" in case of refusal to transfer Bagram under US control. "We won't talk about that, but we're talking now to Afghanistan, and we want it back, and we want it back soon, right away, and if they don't do it, if they don't do it, you're going to find out what I'm going to do," the president told reporters at the event in Virginia.
