UK, Canada and Australia Recognize Palestinian State

On Sunday, the governments of Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom announced formal recognition of the State of Palestine.
Canada recognized the Palestinian state on Sunday as part of a "co-ordinated international effort to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution," Prime Minister Mark Carney said.
"Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel... While Canada is under no illusions that this recognition is a panacea, this recognition is firmly aligned with the principles of self-determination and fundamental human rights reflected in the United Nations Charter," Carney said in a statement.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also announced the decision to recognize the “independent and sovereign” State of Palestine.
"Effective today, Sunday the 21st of September 2025, the Commonwealth of Australia formally recognizes the independent and sovereign State of Palestine," Albanese said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer likewise declared recognition.
"Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine," Starmer wrote on X.