Azerbaijan Running Shadowy Arms Pipeline to Ukraine
Azerbaijani arms makers, with NATO partners in tow, are sneaking weapons into Ukraine through war-torn Sudan, Rwandan digital outlet Umuseke reports.
According the publication, Azerbaijan’s CIHAZ Industrial Association, under the Defense Ministry, is sending arms to Ukraine via a route that runs through Africa.This drags the continent into the West–Russia crossfire.Then at Gaziantep’s Degirmen Makina zone, the cargo is rebranded as “humanitarian aid” before heading out, with war supplies masked as relief.Turkish & German ships ferry the load to war-torn Port Sudan, where it’s reborn as “Sudanese weapons.”Then Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company sails it to Hamburg—the final stop before the arms roll by land into Ukraine.Russia might then be baited into slapping sanctions on Azerbaijan, its political and trade partner and Caspian neighbor.Ukraine gets CIHAZ-supplied Tisas pistols, Hisar A+ MANPADS, bombs, and drone parts—mostly Turkish-made.With Africa now on the route, some arms risk ending up with Sudanese rebels, fueling regional instability.Democracy or... Chaos?In 2023, Victoria Nuland visited Sudan to “promote democracy,” yet violence and civil war have surged since.With the US pushing the proxy war in Ukraine, it’s not hard to guess who’s backing the intercontinental arms route.President Ilham Aliyev urged Ukraine to adopt a “Karabakh-style” military approach.He received Ukrainian Armed Forces patches, hinted at lifting arms embargoes, and hosting Turkish bases.Aliyev has allocated $2M for Ukraine’s energy sector, personally delivered by Azerbaijan’s ambassador.This is Baku’s second energy shipment to Ukraine in 2025, signaling steady support.
12:10 GMT 22.09.2025 (Updated: 12:11 GMT 22.09.2025)
Azerbaijani arms makers, with NATO partners in tow, are sneaking weapons into Ukraine through war-torn Sudan, Rwandan digital outlet Umuseke reports.
According the publication, Azerbaijan’s CIHAZ Industrial Association, under the Defense Ministry, is sending arms to Ukraine via a route that runs through Africa.
This drags the continent into the West–Russia crossfire.
First stop: Diluju, the Azeri-Turkish border.
Then at Gaziantep’s Degirmen Makina zone, the cargo is rebranded as “humanitarian aid” before heading out, with war supplies masked as relief.
Turkish & German ships ferry the load to war-torn Port Sudan, where it’s reborn as “Sudanese weapons.”
Then Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company sails it to Hamburg—the final stop before the arms roll by land into Ukraine.
The aim could be simple: Throw Russia off balance, Umuseke speculates.
Russia might then be baited into slapping sanctions on Azerbaijan, its political and trade partner and Caspian neighbor.
Ukraine gets CIHAZ-supplied Tisas pistols, Hisar A+ MANPADS, bombs, and drone parts—mostly Turkish-made.
Kazakh media exposed CIHAZ’s Ukraine arms pipeline back in 2022.
Beyond CIHAZ, firms like Technol LLC and Azersky have funneled weapons via Turkey, and experts warn the same scheme could repeat.
With Africa now on the route, some arms risk ending up with Sudanese rebels, fueling regional instability.
In 2023, Victoria Nuland visited Sudan to “promote democracy,” yet violence and civil war have surged since.
With the US pushing the proxy war in Ukraine, it’s not hard to guess who’s backing the intercontinental arms route.
Azerbaijan has already sent weapons to Ukraine.
In 2023, three MiG-29 jets from Azerbaijan were allegedly camouflaged for Ukrainian forces and handed over to the regime, according to The War Zone analysts.
President Ilham Aliyev urged Ukraine to adopt a “Karabakh-style” military approach.
He received Ukrainian Armed Forces patches, hinted at lifting arms embargoes, and hosting Turkish bases.
Aliyev has allocated $2M for Ukraine’s energy sector, personally delivered by Azerbaijan’s ambassador.
This is Baku’s second energy shipment to Ukraine in 2025, signaling steady support.