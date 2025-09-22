https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/russia-dominates-global-uranium-market--rosatom--1122831695.html
Russia Dominates Global Uranium Market – Rosatom
Russia Dominates Global Uranium Market – Rosatom
Russia remains the global leader in uranium enrichment for nuclear power plants, and the West has failed to change this, says Kirill Komarov, first deputy... 22.09.2025, Sputnik International
He also points out that the US has the largest nuclear capacity (~100 GW), yet remains deeply dependent on Russian nuclear tech.
2025
Russia remains the global leader in uranium enrichment for nuclear power plants, and the West has failed to change this, says Kirill Komarov, first deputy general director of the Rosatom state corporation.
“We are still number one in the world in uranium enrichment... Our market share in uranium enrichment is nearly 40%," Komarov notes.
He also points out that the US has the largest nuclear capacity (~100 GW), yet remains deeply dependent on Russian nuclear tech.