Russia Dominates Global Uranium Market – Rosatom
Russia Dominates Global Uranium Market – Rosatom
Russia remains the global leader in uranium enrichment for nuclear power plants, and the West has failed to change this, says Kirill Komarov, first deputy... 22.09.2025
He also points out that the US has the largest nuclear capacity (~100 GW), yet remains deeply dependent on Russian nuclear tech.
08:49 GMT 22.09.2025
Subscribe
Russia remains the global leader in uranium enrichment for nuclear power plants, and the West has failed to change this, says Kirill Komarov, first deputy general director of the Rosatom state corporation.

“We are still number one in the world in uranium enrichment... Our market share in uranium enrichment is nearly 40%," Komarov notes.

He also points out that the US has the largest nuclear capacity (~100 GW), yet remains deeply dependent on Russian nuclear tech.
Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant in Monticello, Minnesota - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2025
Americas
US Nuclear Power at Risk Amid Russia’s Enriched Uranium Export Restrictions
16 January, 19:03 GMT
