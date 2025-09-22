https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/russian-scientists-closer-to-creating-next-generation-space-electronics-1122835346.html

Russian Scientists Closer to Creating Next-Generation Space Electronics

Scientists from the Moscow Institute of Electronic Technology (MIET) have developed a precise method to control the operation of microchips used in the extreme conditions of space. According to them, this will help in the development of a new class of vacuum nanotransistors that are not sensitive to radiation and high temperatures.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081397710_46:0:1875:1029_1920x0_80_0_0_90d5318f7ddd8fd195e14d0adc347c77.jpg

The breakthrough will help in the development of a new class of vacuum nanotransistors that are resistant to radiation and high temperatures.The results were published in Sensors and Actuators A: Physical.The miniaturization of modern electronic components leads to increased vulnerability, the team from the National Research University MIET said.Without proper shielding, extreme temperatures, 'hard' radiation or streams of heavy particles can disable them or cause random system failures.When miniaturized below 10 nanometers in size, electronic components become especially sensitive to external impacts, making their use in space nearly impossible, the specialists explained, "due to the high sensitivity of sub-10 nm semiconductor transistors to single radiation effects and displacement effects from cosmic ray exposure."Even in ground-based equipment, such small components can cause software errors and unstable performanceReplacing the semiconductor channel, through which charge is transferred in CMOS transistors, with a vacuum gap allows for increased performance and reliability.Electrons do not collide with the lattice, which speeds up their flow, and the electric current in the gap is less sensitive to radiation and thermal effects, Demin explained.To generate stable current with lower energy consumption, vacuum nanotransistors can use a dense array of elements instead of a cathode with a single electron emission point or tip, he said.But monitoring and predicting the characteristics of a multi-tip cathode, due to the large number of elements in the matrix, is a challenging task.Scientists at MIET, together with colleagues from the A.F. Ioffe Physical-Technical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, found a way to monitor the behavior of the cathode in real time based on a silicon emitter array.Tracking the 'lifecycle' of both the array as a whole and its individual elements helped identify which areas of the cathode structure are critical for stable operation of the transistor with a vacuum gap.In the future, scientists plan to apply the knowledge to analyze fundamental processes in vacuum transistors at the nanoscale.It could also be used in the design of other vacuum nanoelectronics devices, like microfocused X-ray tubes and radio-frequency signal amplifiers.

