Russian Scientists Unveil Method to Protect Youth From Hybrid Warfare

'Social immunization', developed by researchers at the Russian State University for the Humanities (RSUH), can protect young people from the socio-psychological effects of hybrid warfare and attempts to undermine traditional values.

The results were published in the journal Problems of Social Hygiene, Healthcare and the History of Medicine.The Russian population is now under attack from hybrid socio-psychological warfare, aimed at destroying the traditional sociocultural space, RSUH said, and young people are particularly vulnerable.In response, scientists proposed a 'social immunization' technique to give them a kind of 'social immunity' — an internal system of value orientations and critical thinking that allows them to consciously resist manipulation.Unlike scattered measures, the proposed approach consists of two stages.The first is diagnosis to identify vulnerabilities. A survey by the scientists showed that 52% of young people consider traditional values the foundation of society. 58% of them associate those values with a strong family and 49% with patriotism.But 45% though most young people are digitally dependent, making them easy targets for manipulation.The second stage is the 'immunization'— a set of concrete measures. The researchers proposed an algorithm for government authorities, including developing critical thinking among youth, involving them in socio-political activities, supporting initiatives and creating positive content online oriented toward traditional values.

